NEAR (NEAR) טוקנומיקה
NEAR (NEAR) מידע
NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.
NEAR (NEAR) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור NEAR (NEAR), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של NEAR (NEAR)
צלול לעומק כיצד NEAR האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
NEAR Protocol’s token economics are designed to balance network security, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms: issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking, and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020.
- Annual Inflation: The protocol employs a fixed ~5% annual inflation rate, resulting in a total supply of approximately 1.23 billion NEAR as of December 2024.
- Distribution of New Tokens:
- 90% of new tokens from inflation are distributed as staking rewards to validators and delegators.
- 10% are allocated to the protocol treasury.
- Deflationary Mechanism: All transaction fees are burned, introducing a deflationary pressure that can offset inflation as network usage increases.
- Dynamic Adjustment: The actual inflation rate can vary based on network activity and staking participation, with the goal of maximizing security while minimizing inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of NEAR tokens was distributed across various stakeholders and ecosystem initiatives. The table below summarizes the main allocations:
|Allocation Category
|Amount (NEAR)
|% of Initial Supply
|Community Grants & Programs
|172,000,000
|17.2%
|Operations Grants
|114,000,000
|11.4%
|Foundation Endowment
|100,000,000
|10.0%
|Early Ecosystem
|117,000,000
|11.7%
|Pre-seed Round
|21,600,000
|2.16%
|Venture/Private Rounds
|~10,900,000
|~1.09%
|Other (Treasury, etc.)
|Remainder
|-
- Ecosystem Grants: Managed by third-party partners (e.g., Aurora, Proximity Labs, Mintbase) and the NEAR Community Treasury.
- Treasury: As of December 2024, the NEAR Community Treasury holds ~3.49 million NEAR (~0.29% of total supply).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: NEAR is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. Validators and delegators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards.
- Validator Selection: Determined by a “seat price” auction mechanism, dynamically set by the total staked NEAR.
- Rewards: Distributed per epoch (about twice daily).
- Transaction Fees: Paid in NEAR for all network operations (transactions, smart contract deployment, storage).
- Fee Distribution: 70% of transaction fees are burned; 30% go to smart contract creators involved in the transaction.
- Smart Contract Incentives: Developers earn NEAR when users interact with their contracts.
- Governance (Future): A proposal is under discussion to introduce vote-escrowed NEAR (veNEAR), granting governance power and additional rewards to those who lock their tokens.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
- veNEAR (Proposed):
- Users can lock NEAR for veNEAR, a non-transferable governance token.
- Lock duration ranges from 3 to 48 months.
- Voting power increases with longer lock duration (e.g., 1 NEAR locked for 12 months = 1.5 veNEAR; for 48 months = 3 veNEAR).
- veNEAR holders are eligible for additional NEAR rewards, sourced from the protocol treasury.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Unstaking NEAR typically requires a waiting period (unstaking delay), after which tokens become liquid.
- veNEAR Unlock (Proposed):
- Minimum lock: 3 months
- Maximum lock: 48 months
- Tokens become available after the lock period ends.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|5% annual inflation, 90% to validators/delegators, 10% to treasury, fees burned
|Allocation
|Community, operations, foundation, early ecosystem, investors, grants, treasury
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, transaction fees, smart contract rewards, governance (future veNEAR)
|Locking
|Staking lock, proposed veNEAR lock (3–48 months, boosts voting power and rewards)
|Unlocking
|Unstaking delay for staked NEAR; veNEAR unlocks after lock period (3–48 months)
Additional Notes
- Ecosystem Support: NEAR has dedicated significant resources to ecosystem growth, including an $800 million funding initiative for grants, startups, and regional development.
- Governance Evolution: The protocol is moving toward more decentralized capital allocation and governance, with DAOs and community-driven treasuries playing a larger role.
- Sustainability: The combination of inflation, fee burning, and staking incentives is designed to ensure long-term sustainability and security for the network.
For further details, you can explore the official NEAR Protocol documentation and economics blog posts.
NEAR (NEAR) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של NEAR (NEAR) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של NEAR אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות NEARהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את NEARטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתNEARהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
איך לקנות NEAR
מעוניין להוסיף את NEAR (NEAR) לפורטפוליו שלך? MEXC תומכת בשיטות שונות לרכישת NEAR, כולל כרטיסי אשראי, העברות בנקאיות, ומסחר עמית לעמית. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC עושה את רכישת הקריפטו לקלה ובטוחה.
NEAR (NEAR) היסטוריית מחירים
ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של NEARעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.
NEAR חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן NEAR עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו NEAR משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.