Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.
Berachain introduces a novel tokenomics model centered around its Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus, combining elements of DeFi, governance, and staking to align incentives for users, validators, and liquidity providers. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Overview
- BERA: Native gas token for transaction fees and network operations.
- BGT (Bera Governance Token): Non-transferable governance token, can be burned 1:1 for BERA.
Issuance Mechanism
- Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):
- Validators must stake BERA to propose blocks.
- Users delegate BGT to validators, increasing their reward emissions.
- Validator rewards are distributed from a central Rewards Vault, proportional to the amount staked and delegated.
- BGT is routed through liquidity pools (DEX Pool A/B), incentivizing liquidity provision.
- Future BGT inflation (block rewards) is managed via the
x/berachefmodule, with a bribe mechanism (
x/bribe) to further incentivize delegates.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Start
|Unlock Schedule / Cliff
|Description / Recipients
|Airdrop
|15.8%
|2025-02-06
|Instant + Daily
|Distributed to ecosystem participants: testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, builders
|Ecosystem & R&D
|20%
|2025-02-06
|1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear
|For ecosystem development, R&D, growth, and Berachain Foundation operations
|Future Community Initiatives
|13.1%
|2026-02-06
|1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear
|For developers, applications, and user incentive programs
|Initial Core Contributors
|16.8%
|2026-02-06
|1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear
|Advisors and Big Bera Labs members
|Investors
|34.3%
|2026-02-06
|1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear
|Seed, Series A, and Series B investors
Unlocks are typically instant for the first portion after the cliff, then distributed linearly (monthly) over 24 months.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking & Delegation:
- Users delegate BGT to validators, who in turn stake BERA to secure the network.
- Delegators and validators receive rewards from the Rewards Vault, proportional to their stake and delegation.
- Liquidity Provision:
- BGT is routed to DEX pools, incentivizing liquidity providers and integrating DeFi yields with network security.
- Bribe Mechanism:
- Additional incentives (bribes) can be sent to delegates, further aligning user participation with network health.
- Governance:
- BGT holders participate in governance, influencing protocol upgrades and reward distribution.
- Burn Mechanism:
- BGT can be burned 1:1 for BERA, providing a deflationary pressure and utility for governance tokens.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff and Linear Vesting:
- Most allocations (Ecosystem, Community, Contributors, Investors) have a 1-year cliff, after which 1/6th is released instantly, and the remainder vests linearly over 24 months.
- Airdrop:
- Airdrop allocations are distributed instantly and daily, with a portion unlocked immediately and the rest over a set period.
- No Unlocks in Recent Week:
- As of the last week of July 2025, no new unlocks have occurred, indicating a period of stability in circulating supply.
Circulating Supply and Recent Trends
- Circulating Supply:
- As of July 31, 2025, the circulating supply of BERA is approximately 122.1 million tokens, showing a steady increase over the past week.
- Futures Volume:
- BERA futures trading volume has fluctuated between ~$24.6M and ~$74M daily in the last week, indicating active market participation.
- Revenue:
- Daily protocol revenue remains modest, with occasional spikes, reflecting early-stage adoption and ongoing ecosystem development.
Summary Table: Berachain BERA Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Liquidity: Validators stake BERA, users delegate BGT, rewards from Rewards Vault
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, delegation, liquidity provision, bribes, governance, BGT burn for BERA
|Locking/Unlocking
|1-year cliff, 1/6th instant, 24-month linear vesting for most allocations
|Circulating Supply Trend
|Gradual increase, ~122.1M BERA as of July 31, 2025
|Unlocking Events
|No new unlocks in the last week
Additional Insights
- Innovative Design: Berachain’s PoL model is designed to maximize DeFi participation, decentralization, and sustainable incentives, drawing inspiration from veTokenomics (e.g., Curve) but with unique mechanisms to prevent dominance by a single liquid staking platform.
- Ecosystem Growth: Rapid TVL growth post-mainnet launch, with major protocols (BEX, Kodiak, Beraborrow, Dolomite) driving adoption and liquidity.
- Governance and Flexibility: The modular EVM architecture and governance token design allow for adaptable protocol upgrades and community-driven development.
For further details, see Berachain’s official documentation and ecosystem resources.
