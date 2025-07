Informations sur JINX (JINX)

Jinx is a Solana-based meme token centered around daily artworks by an established artist in the Solana ecosystem. Created two months ago, Jinx captured community interest through a blend of humor, art, and meme culture. Known for its resilience, solidifying a strong, battle-tested community that continues to grow. Each day, the artist releases a few unique artworks, fostering a sense of collectibility and engagement among holders.

Site officiel : https://www.jinx.meme/