Informations sur Animecoin (ANIME)

Animecoin transforms the global anime industry into a community-owned creative network. As the Culture Coin of the anime industry, Animecoin powers a digital economy where one billion global fans can shape and own the future of anime. Since Azuki's launch in January 2022 as the premier Web3 anime brand, a global community has formed to build towards an open anime universe. Now, Animecoin expands this vision with a powerful mission: empowering one billion global fans to shape and own the future of anime culture.

Site officiel : https://www.anime.xyz Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x4dc26fc5854e7648a064a4abd590bbe71724c277