2025-07-26 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 517 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 517 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 25 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $517 million, of which $101 million
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:30
The whale "sets 10 big goals first" and closes the original BTC and ETH short orders and then opens short again

The whale "sets 10 big goals first" and closes the original BTC and ETH short orders and then opens short again

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aunt Ai, the account "Set 10 Big Goals First" (@jasonleo) has closed the original BTC and ETH short positions and selected a
Bitcoin
BTC$116,199.39-2.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1268-5.30%
Ethereum
ETH$3,637.57-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:28
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure and the IRS’s proposed “mega API” expose vulnerabilities in data privacy and accountability that decentralized technologies can address.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08687-4.84%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000722-32.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:03
The U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees

The U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aggr News, the US Department of Justice is weighing whether to bring charges against Dragonfly employees for the Tornado Cash incident.
MAY
MAY$0.0534-2.14%
U Coin
U$0.01225-1.84%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006943+7.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:03
Star Road Technology launches Web5 strategy and releases the world's leading RWA platform FRP

Star Road Technology launches Web5 strategy and releases the world's leading RWA platform FRP

PANews reported on July 25 that Star Road Financial Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (Star Road Technology), which was independently incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings under Fosun, held the "Star Road
StarHeroes
STAR$0.006207+27.16%
Allo
RWA$0.003108-10.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:02
S&P 500, Nasdaq steady as investors eye Apple, Microsoft earnings

S&P 500, Nasdaq steady as investors eye Apple, Microsoft earnings

Stocks are bracing for a key week ahead with the monthly U.S. jobs report and key quarterly results featuring Apple, Meta and Microsoft.
U Coin
U$0.01225-1.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 22:57
Duodian Digital Intelligence completes allotment and subscription of new shares, actively deploys stablecoin and blockchain business

Duodian Digital Intelligence completes allotment and subscription of new shares, actively deploys stablecoin and blockchain business

PANews reported on July 25 that according to the announcement of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Duodian Digital Intelligence Co., Ltd. has completed the placement on July 21, 2025, and
Share
PANews2025/07/25 22:56
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the construction of an open source system

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the construction of an open source system

PANews July 25 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that Xiong Jijun, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the 2025 Open Atom Open Source Ecosystem
Vice
VICE$0.01192-11.89%
COSMOS
ATOM$4.598-2.74%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000003339-16.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 22:26
USDC Treasury destroyed more than 54 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury destroyed more than 54 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring data, at 22:14 Beijing time, 54,466,955 USDC (equivalent to 54,454,591 USD) on the Ethereum chain were destroyed in the
Moonveil
MORE$0.09295-17.35%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 22:18
Volcon purchased 2,903 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,183

Volcon purchased 2,903 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,183

PANews reported on July 25 that according to the official announcement, as of 8:00 a.m. EST on July 25, 2025, Volcon has accumulated 3,183.37 bitcoins, with a total purchase amount
MemeCore
M$0.35351-16.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 22:10

Trending News

More

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF becomes third-fastest ETF to reach $10B milestone

US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

Strategy increases STRC preferred stock offering size from $500 million to $2.521 billion

Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access