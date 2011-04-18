Tokenomics de XRP (XRP)
Informations sur XRP (XRP)
Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de XRP (XRP)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de XRP (XRP), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token XRP (XRP)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens XRP. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. The tokenomics of XRP are characterized by a fixed supply, unique allocation and issuance mechanisms, and a deflationary pressure from transaction fee burns.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: The total supply of XRP was set at 100 billion tokens at inception in 2012. No new XRP will ever be created.
- No Mining or Staking: XRP does not use Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake. All tokens were created at launch; there is no ongoing issuance or inflation from mining or staking.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (XRP)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Ripple Labs
|80,000,000,000
|80%
|Gifted by founders; used for ecosystem development, sales, and incentives
|Founders
|20,000,000,000
|20%
|Allocated to three founders with various lockup agreements
|Public/Circulating
|~59,480,000,000
|~59.48% (as of Jan 2024)
|Includes tokens sold/distributed by Ripple and founders
|Escrowed
|~40,510,000,000
|~40.51% (as of Jan 2024)
|Held in Ripple-controlled escrows
- Escrow System: In December 2017, Ripple locked 55 billion XRP (55% of total supply) into on-chain escrow contracts. These escrows release 1 billion XRP per month for Ripple’s use. Unused XRP is re-escrowed for future release.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: XRP is required to pay transaction (gas) fees on the XRPL. All fees are burned, reducing total supply over time.
- Account Reserves: To interact with the XRPL, accounts must hold a minimum of 10 XRP. Additional reserves are required for certain features (e.g., trust lines).
- No Staking Rewards: XRP holders and users do not earn fees, additional tokens, or compensation for holding or using XRP.
- Escrow and Payment Channels: XRPL supports conditional payments (escrow) and payment channels for fast, asynchronous transactions.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism is the on-chain escrow system used by Ripple. Each month, 1 billion XRP is unlocked for Ripple’s use; any unused portion is re-locked.
- User Escrow: XRPL allows users to lock up XRP in escrow, releasing it only when certain conditions are met (e.g., time-based or conditional payments).
5. Unlocking Time
|Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Granularity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Ripple
|Cliff
|Monthly
|2017-12-01
|2022-06-01
|1,000,000,000 XRP
- Monthly Unlocks: From December 2017, 1 billion XRP per month was unlocked from escrow for Ripple. This schedule was designed to last until the escrowed supply is depleted, with unused tokens re-escrowed.
- Current Status: As of January 2024, ~40.51 billion XRP remain in escrow, with the rest circulating.
6. Deflationary Pressure
- Fee Burn: All transaction fees are burned, permanently reducing the total supply. As of January 2024, ~12.07 million XRP have been burned.
7. Supply and Distribution
|Metric
|Value (Jan 2024)
|Total Supply
|~99.99 billion XRP
|Circulating Supply
|~59.48 billion XRP
|Escrowed Supply
|~40.51 billion XRP
|Top 10 Holders
|~10.96 billion XRP
|Largest Single Holder
|<2% of total supply
- Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~18.43% of circulating supply, but no single address controls more than 2% of the total supply.
8. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed at 100B at genesis; no new issuance
|Allocation
|80B to Ripple, 20B to founders; Ripple’s share subject to escrow
|Usage
|Transaction fees (burned), account reserves, payment channels, escrow
|Incentives
|No staking or holding rewards; utility-based only
|Locking
|Ripple’s escrow (monthly unlocks), user-initiated escrow
|Unlocking
|1B XRP/month from Ripple’s escrow; unused re-escrowed
|Deflation
|Fees burned, reducing supply over time
9. Key Takeaways
- XRP’s tokenomics are defined by a fixed supply, a large initial allocation to Ripple and founders, and a transparent, programmatic escrow system to manage market supply.
- There are no staking or inflationary rewards; all incentives are utility-driven.
- The burn mechanism introduces a mild deflationary pressure, while the escrow system prevents sudden large releases of XRP into the market.
- The design aims to balance utility, supply management, and long-term ecosystem incentives.
Tokenomics de XRP (XRP) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de XRP (XRP) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens XRP qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens XRP pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de XRP, explorez le prix en direct du token XRP !
