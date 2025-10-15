Tokenomics de GUANO (GUANO)
Guano is the Solana ecosystem’s digital fertilizer and growth accelerator—an innovative utility token created to enrich and expand the BAT economy on Solana. Created by active members of the BAT community, Guano serves as a nutrient-rich digital resource designed to reward participation, encourage collaboration, and foster long-term, sustainable growth across a wide range of decentralized projects.
At its core, Guano exists to amplify community-driven initiatives by providing a mechanism that supports early-stage development and engagement. Just like natural guano enriches soil to help crops flourish, $GUANO enriches ecosystems to help digital communities grow. It is not meant to replace BAT, but to strengthen and complement it—especially in the new environment that Solana offers with its lightning-fast transactions and low-cost infrastructure.
The project’s initial phase is focused on Guano Farming. BAT holders who bridge over to Solana can stake their SPL-BAT into the Cave, a symbolic and literal staking pool, in order to farm $GUANO. This process rewards long-term holders and active participants, giving them an additional layer of utility for their BAT while actively supporting the Solana-based expansion of the BAT economy.
Loading the Cave with Guano is more than just a technical step—it’s a community-wide effort to lay the foundation for what the team calls an Eguanomy: a regenerative, BAT-powered economy built on contribution and shared values. The Eguanomy flips the typical crypto model on its head by focusing not on speculation, but on sustainability. Every interaction within the system—from staking to participation in discussions—helps "fertilize" the ecosystem and prepare it for deeper growth.
But the vision for Guano extends far beyond staking. The token is meant to power DAO-based decision making, provide liquidity incentives, and eventually support tools and platforms that push the BAT-Solana synergy even further. The roadmap emphasizes collaboration, community governance, and decentralized development, with Guano as the fuel behind it all.
In the end, Guano is more than just a utility token—it’s an invitation to co-create a future where communities aren’t just consumers of value, but the producers of it. If you believe in decentralization, in the power of collective action, and in building something that lasts, then now is the time to get involved. Join the Guano chat on Telegram, stake your SPL-BAT, and help grow the future—one step, and one shovel of Guano, at a time.
Tokenomics de GUANO (GUANO) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de GUANO (GUANO) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens GUANO qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens GUANO pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Prévision du prix de GUANO
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction GUANO pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de GUANO combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
