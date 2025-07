Informations sur VeChain (VET)

Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding.

Site officiel : https://www.vechain.org/ Livre blanc : https://www.vechain.org/whitepaper/#bit_65sv8 Explorateur de blocs : https://vechainstats.com