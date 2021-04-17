VET

Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieVET

ClassementNo.47

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0005%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.05%

Offre en circulation85,985,041,177

Offre maximale86,712,634,466

Offre totale85,985,041,177

Taux de circulation0.9916%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.27821609,2021-04-17

Prix le plus bas0.00167765732958,2020-03-13

Blockchain publiqueVET

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

