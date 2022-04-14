Propchain (PROPC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Propchain (PROPC) -rahakkeen tiedot
Propchain is a real estate investing marketplace that provides its users with the tools to invest in global real estate properties and developments of all natures, sizes, valuations, and locations. Propchain makes use of blockchain technology to facilitate your experience on our platform and allows you to invest in fractionalized real estate as opposed to traditional investing methods.
Propchain (PROPC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu Propchain (PROPC) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
Propchain (PROPC) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten PROPC-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
Propchain ($PROPC) is a utility token at the core of the Propchain ecosystem, designed to drive platform engagement, governance, and real-world asset tokenization in the real estate sector. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the most current and available information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Type: Utility token ($PROPC)
- Issuance: The specific issuance mechanism (e.g., initial supply, minting schedule, or inflation rate) is not publicly disclosed in available datasets. However, $PROPC is distributed through platform activities and is available for purchase on multiple exchanges, indicating a fixed or capped supply model typical of utility tokens.
Allocation Mechanism
While detailed allocation percentages are not published in the available sources, Propchain’s token distribution is structured to support ecosystem growth, community engagement, and platform development. The allocation likely includes categories such as:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Community & Ecosystem
|Rewards for community engagement, airdrops, and ecosystem incentives
|Team & Advisors
|Allocations for founders, team members, and advisors
|Treasury/Foundation
|For long-term sustainability, grants, and platform development
|Investors
|Early backers and private sale participants
|Liquidity/Exchanges
|For market making and exchange listings
Note: Exact percentages and vesting schedules are not disclosed in public datasets as of July 2025.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
$PROPC is designed to incentivize participation and align stakeholder interests within the Propchain ecosystem:
- Platform Access: Required for advanced features, such as enhanced loan terms and higher loan-to-value (LTV) options.
- Governance: Token holders can participate in DAO voting, influencing key decisions about the platform’s future.
- Transaction Fees: $PROPC will be used for paying platform fees in future releases.
- Staking: Users can stake $PROPC to earn rewards, incentivizing long-term holding and network participation.
- Community Rewards: Engagement in community activities, such as airdrops, can yield additional $PROPC rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking & Locking: Users can lock (stake) their $PROPC tokens to earn rewards. The specific terms (e.g., lock-up periods, reward rates) are not detailed in public sources, but staking is a core incentive mechanism.
- DAO Participation: Locking tokens may be required for governance participation, aligning voting power with long-term commitment.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlocking schedule for $PROPC as of July 2025. However, the presence of staking and community rewards suggests a gradual release of tokens to prevent market oversupply and align incentives.
- Exchange Availability: $PROPC is tradable on major exchanges, indicating that a portion of the supply is already unlocked and circulating.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Utility token, distributed via platform and exchanges; specific mechanism undisclosed
|Allocation
|Community, team, treasury, investors, liquidity; exact breakdown not public
|Usage
|Platform access, governance, transaction fees, staking, community rewards
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation, airdrops
|Locking
|Staking/locking for rewards and governance; terms not fully disclosed
|Unlocking
|No detailed public schedule; gradual release implied via staking and rewards
Additional Resources
- Propchain Documentation
- Propchain Foundation
- How to Stake $PROPC
- Legal Opinion on $PROPC Token
Limitations & Transparency
- Data Gaps: As of July 2025, Propchain has not published a full, detailed tokenomics breakdown (including precise allocation percentages, vesting, and unlock schedules) in public datasets. The above synthesis is based on available official documentation, platform guides, and ecosystem overviews.
- Best Practices: The use of staking, governance, and community rewards aligns with industry standards for utility tokens, supporting sustainable ecosystem growth and user engagement.
In summary: Propchain’s $PROPC token is central to platform utility, governance, and incentives, with mechanisms in place for staking, rewards, and community participation. While the exact allocation and unlocking details are not fully public, the structure supports gradual token release and long-term ecosystem alignment.
Propchain (PROPC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
Propchain (PROPC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä PROPC-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta PROPC-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät PROPC-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu PROPC-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
