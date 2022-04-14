Paal AI (PAAL) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Paal AI (PAAL) -rahakkeen tiedot
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Paal AI (PAAL) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu Paal AI (PAAL) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
Paal AI (PAAL) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten PAAL-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
Overview
PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token at the core of the PAAL AI ecosystem, which provides AI-powered services and tools, especially within the cryptocurrency sector. The token is designed to incentivize participation, reward users, and facilitate access to premium AI services.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Blockchain
|Ethereum
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1 Billion)
|Smart Contract
|Renounced (no further minting possible)
|Transaction Tax
|0% on buys and sells
- The total supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens, with no further minting due to the renounced contract, ensuring transparency and security.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) is not explicitly available in the latest public documentation, the following mechanisms are confirmed:
- Staking Pools: A significant portion of tokens is allocated to staking pools, which are central to the ecosystem’s incentive structure.
- Buybacks: Tokens repurchased by the protocol are redirected into staking pools, increasing rewards for stakers.
- Ecosystem Fund: Revenue generated by the platform is transferred to a dedicated ecosystem fund for growth and development.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Utility/Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Users can stake $PAAL in pools (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards in $PAAL and ETH.
|Revenue Sharing
|50% of certain platform revenues are distributed to stakers.
|Buybacks
|Protocol buybacks increase staking pool rewards.
|Access to AI Services
|$PAAL unlocks premium AI tools and services within the ecosystem.
|Referral & Auto-Compound
|Referral system and auto-compounding features enhance user incentives and engagement.
Staking Pools & Rewards:
|Pool Duration
|% of ETH Rewards
|APY (PAAL)
|14 days
|1.2%
|3%
|28 days
|6%
|10%
|56 days
|92.8%
|15%
- Stakers can claim rewards transparently and choose pools based on their preferred lock-up period and APY.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Users must lock their tokens for the chosen pool duration (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards.
- Withdrawal: Tokens can only be withdrawn after the lock period ends; early withdrawal is not permitted.
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal at the end of the selected staking period (14, 28, or 56 days).
- No Global Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a broader vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other allocations, likely due to the renounced contract and the token’s community-centric distribution.
6. Circulating Supply Trend
- As of late July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 983 million $PAAL, indicating that nearly the entire supply is in circulation, with only a small fraction potentially locked in staking contracts at any given time.
7. Revenue and Ecosystem Integration
- Revenue Streams: Include AI solution licensing, advertising, trading fees, and future subscription services.
- Distribution: Revenues are funneled into the ecosystem fund and distributed to stakers, reinforcing the token’s utility and value proposition.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, Ethereum, contract renounced
|Allocation
|Staking pools, buybacks, ecosystem fund (no detailed public breakdown)
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, access to AI services, referral, auto-compound
|Locking
|14/28/56-day staking pools, no early withdrawal
|Unlocking
|At end of staking period, no global vesting schedule
|Circulating Supply
|~983 million (as of July 2025), nearly all tokens in circulation
Additional Resources
- PAAL AI Documentation
- Staking Platform
- Official Website
Note: The PAAL AI tokenomics model is designed for transparency, community participation, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on staking and revenue sharing as core incentive mechanisms. No evidence of complex vesting or unlock schedules exists, reflecting a straightforward, community-driven approach.
Paal AI (PAAL) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
Paal AI (PAAL) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä PAAL-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta PAAL-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät PAAL-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu PAAL-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
Vastuuvapauslauseke
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.
