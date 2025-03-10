قیمت Geoff (GEOFF)
قیمت لحظه ای Geoff (GEOFF) امروز معادل 0 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 342.56K USD است. قیمت GEOFF به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Geoff در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 28.47K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Geoff در طول روز -41.82%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 1.00B USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای GEOFF به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت GEOFF است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Geoff به USD به میزان $ -0.000246275531806392 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Geoff به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Geoff به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Geoff به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.000246275531806392
|-41.82%
|30 روز
|$ 0
|--
|60 روز
|$ 0
|--
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Geoff را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
+0.12%
-41.82%
-43.62%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
Launched on 14 February 2025 by a developer who previously guided Kendu Inu to a reported market capitalization of USD 280 million, $GEOFF is a meme-oriented token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project centers on humor, personal branding, and community engagement rather than technical innovation or extensive utility. Its creator, who has chosen to disclose personal identity, emphasizes transparency and a straightforward approach, distinguishing $GEOFF from meme coins that rely heavily on speculative mechanisms or intricate features. No Utility, No Complex Features $GEOFF’s defining characteristic is its intentional lack of utility. The project does not offer staking, governance, or other common DeFi functionalities. Instead, it underscores the cultural and social appeal of internet memes, aiming to build a community around lighthearted content rather than promising advanced technology or revenue-sharing models. The absence of a formal roadmap reflects this philosophy; the token’s value proposition focuses on entertainment and collective participation, rather than the pursuit of long-term adoption in traditional use cases. Ethereum as the Chosen Network By launching on Ethereum, $GEOFF leverages the widespread adoption and familiarity of the ERC-20 token standard. This decision allows for seamless integration with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), popular wallet applications, and other well-known tools within the broader Ethereum ecosystem. While the project does not claim to implement cutting-edge smart contracts or innovative protocols, the solidity of Ethereum’s underlying network offers a degree of reliability and security that can be reassuring to meme-coin enthusiasts. Personal Branding and Doxxed Developer The developer’s decision to be doxxed—revealing personal identity—stands out in a meme-coin market often characterized by anonymity. This openness aims to foster trust among participants who might be cautious about projects lacking verifiable track records. By highlighting experience in a previous meme coin that reportedly reached a nine-figure market cap, the developer positions $GEOFF as a venture led by someone with a degree of familiarity in navigating meme-driven markets. However, it is also stated that the new token is purely a personal-branded community coin, free from elaborate promises or attached functionalities. Community-Focused Strategy Since $GEOFF does not offer tangible utility or a complex feature set, community-building is at the forefront of the project’s agenda. The team prioritizes social media presence, promotional activities, and regular updates to keep participants informed about token distribution, liquidity status, and upcoming community-driven events. This approach aligns with the broader meme-coin trend, where humor, social sharing, and collective energy often drive engagement and trading volume more than foundational technology. Contract Address and Transparency $GEOFF operates under the Ethereum contract address 0xAe3013789C836345Dfd63a9DF713E3c23fB3A664, offering public verification of token details and transactions. According to the team, being transparent about the contract’s contents and parameters is a priority. This transparency extends to communication channels, where the developer and community members frequently interact, discuss token-related topics, and share memes. Although the project’s scope is limited to entertainment, the team views these open lines of communication as essential for sustaining interest in a low-utility coin. Summary In essence, $GEOFF is a meme-centric cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum, guided by a doxxed developer with prior meme-coin experience. It presents itself as a simple, humor-driven project without utility, advanced features, or a detailed roadmap. By focusing on personal branding and community interactions, $GEOFF seeks to capture the casual appeal of internet culture, relying on the shared amusement of its holders rather than promising transformative technology or long-term use cases.
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 GEOFF به AUD
A$--
|1 GEOFF به GBP
￡--
|1 GEOFF به EUR
€--
|1 GEOFF به USD
$--
|1 GEOFF به MYR
RM--
|1 GEOFF به TRY
₺--
|1 GEOFF به JPY
¥--
|1 GEOFF به RUB
₽--
|1 GEOFF به INR
₹--
|1 GEOFF به IDR
Rp--
|1 GEOFF به PHP
₱--
|1 GEOFF به EGP
￡E.--
|1 GEOFF به BRL
R$--
|1 GEOFF به CAD
C$--
|1 GEOFF به BDT
৳--
|1 GEOFF به NGN
₦--
|1 GEOFF به UAH
₴--
|1 GEOFF به VES
Bs--
|1 GEOFF به PKR
Rs--
|1 GEOFF به KZT
₸--
|1 GEOFF به THB
฿--
|1 GEOFF به TWD
NT$--
|1 GEOFF به CHF
Fr--
|1 GEOFF به HKD
HK$--
|1 GEOFF به MAD
.د.م--
|1 GEOFF به MXN
$--