Tether (USDT) reaalajas hind on $1.001. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul USDT kaubeldud madalaim $ 1.0 ja kõrgeim $ 1.001 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. USDTkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 1.32 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.572521.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on USDT muutunud -0.00% viimase tunni jooksul, +0.00% 24 tunni vältel +0.05% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
Tether praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 166.84B -- 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. USDT ringlev varu on 166.73B, mille koguvaru on 166732763571.8497. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 166.84B.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse Tether ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Tether ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.0000684684.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Tether ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.0005523518.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Tether ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.0008854576734635.
|Täna
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30 päeva
|$ +0.0000684684
|+0.01%
|60 päeva
|$ +0.0005523518
|+0.06%
|90 päeva
|$ +0.0008854576734635
|+0.09%
Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the U.S. dollar. The idea was to create a stable cryptocurrency that can be used like digital dollars. Coins that serve this purpose of being a stable dollar substitute are called “stable coins.” Tether is the most popular stable coin and even acts as a dollar replacement on many popular exchanges! According to their site, Tether converts cash into digital currency, to anchor or “tether” the value of the coin to the price of national currencies like the US dollar, the Euro, and the Yen. Like other cryptos it uses blockchain. Unlike other cryptos, it is [according to the official Tether site] “100% backed by USD” (USD is held in reserve). The primary use of Tether is that it offers some stability to the otherwise volatile crypto space and offers liquidity to exchanges who can’t deal in dollars and with banks (for example to the sometimes controversial but leading exchange Bitfinex). The digital coins are issued by a company called Tether Limited that is governed by the laws of the British Virgin Islands, according to the legal part of its website. It is incorporated in Hong Kong. It has emerged that Jan Ludovicus van der Velde is the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which has been accused of being involved in the price manipulation of bitcoin, as well as tether. Many people trading on exchanges, including Bitfinex, will use tether to buy other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Tether Limited argues that using this method to buy virtual currencies allows users to move fiat in and out of an exchange more quickly and cheaply. Also, exchanges typically have rocky relationships with banks, and using Tether is a way to circumvent that. USDT is fairly simple to use. Once on exchanges like Poloniex or Bittrex, it can be used to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It can be easily transferred from an exchange to any Omni Layer enabled wallet. Tether has no transaction fees, although external wallets and exchanges may charge one. In order to convert USDT to USD and vise versa through the Tether.to Platform, users must pay a small fee. Buying and selling Tether for Bitcoin can be done through a variety of exchanges like the ones mentioned previously or through the Tether.to platform, which also allows the conversion between USD to and from your bank account.
Tether (USDT) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet USDT tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!
Krüptorahade hindu mõjutavad suured tururiskid ja hindade volatiilsus. Peaksite investeerima projektidesse ja toodetesse, millega olete tuttav ja millega kaasnevaid riske te mõistate. Peaksite hoolikalt läbi mõtlema oma investeerimiskogemuse, finantsolukorra, investeerimiseesmärgid ja riskitaluvuse ning konsulteerima enne investeeringu tegemist sõltumatu finantsnõustajaga. Seda materjali ei tohiks tõlgendada finantsnõuandena. Varasemad tulemused ei ole edasiste tulemuste usaldusväärne indikaator. Teie investeeringu väärtus võib nii langeda kui ka tõusta ja te ei pruugi investeeritud summat tagasi saada. Teie vastutate ainuisikuliselt oma investeerimisotsuste eest. MEXC ei vastuta võimalike kahjude eest. Lisateabe saamiseks vaadake meie kasutustingimusi ja riskihoiatust. Pange tähele, et siin esitatud ülalmainitud krüptorahaga seotud andmed (nt selle praegune reaalajas hind) põhinevad kolmandate osapoolte allikatel. Need on esitatud teile „olemasoleval kujul“ ainult informatiivsel eesmärgil, ilma igasuguse kinnituse või garantiita. Kolmandate osapoolte saitidele viivad lingid on samuti MEXC kontrolli alt väljas. MEXC ei vastuta selliste kolmandate osapoolte saitide ja nende sisu usaldusväärsuse ning täpsuse eest.