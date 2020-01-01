Paal AI (PAAL) tokenoomika
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Overview
PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token at the core of the PAAL AI ecosystem, which provides AI-powered services and tools, especially within the cryptocurrency sector. The token is designed to incentivize participation, reward users, and facilitate access to premium AI services.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Blockchain
|Ethereum
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1 Billion)
|Smart Contract
|Renounced (no further minting possible)
|Transaction Tax
|0% on buys and sells
- The total supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens, with no further minting due to the renounced contract, ensuring transparency and security.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) is not explicitly available in the latest public documentation, the following mechanisms are confirmed:
- Staking Pools: A significant portion of tokens is allocated to staking pools, which are central to the ecosystem’s incentive structure.
- Buybacks: Tokens repurchased by the protocol are redirected into staking pools, increasing rewards for stakers.
- Ecosystem Fund: Revenue generated by the platform is transferred to a dedicated ecosystem fund for growth and development.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Utility/Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Users can stake $PAAL in pools (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards in $PAAL and ETH.
|Revenue Sharing
|50% of certain platform revenues are distributed to stakers.
|Buybacks
|Protocol buybacks increase staking pool rewards.
|Access to AI Services
|$PAAL unlocks premium AI tools and services within the ecosystem.
|Referral & Auto-Compound
|Referral system and auto-compounding features enhance user incentives and engagement.
Staking Pools & Rewards:
|Pool Duration
|% of ETH Rewards
|APY (PAAL)
|14 days
|1.2%
|3%
|28 days
|6%
|10%
|56 days
|92.8%
|15%
- Stakers can claim rewards transparently and choose pools based on their preferred lock-up period and APY.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Users must lock their tokens for the chosen pool duration (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards.
- Withdrawal: Tokens can only be withdrawn after the lock period ends; early withdrawal is not permitted.
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal at the end of the selected staking period (14, 28, or 56 days).
- No Global Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a broader vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other allocations, likely due to the renounced contract and the token’s community-centric distribution.
6. Circulating Supply Trend
- As of late July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 983 million $PAAL, indicating that nearly the entire supply is in circulation, with only a small fraction potentially locked in staking contracts at any given time.
7. Revenue and Ecosystem Integration
- Revenue Streams: Include AI solution licensing, advertising, trading fees, and future subscription services.
- Distribution: Revenues are funneled into the ecosystem fund and distributed to stakers, reinforcing the token’s utility and value proposition.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, Ethereum, contract renounced
|Allocation
|Staking pools, buybacks, ecosystem fund (no detailed public breakdown)
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, access to AI services, referral, auto-compound
|Locking
|14/28/56-day staking pools, no early withdrawal
|Unlocking
|At end of staking period, no global vesting schedule
|Circulating Supply
|~983 million (as of July 2025), nearly all tokens in circulation
Note: The PAAL AI tokenomics model is designed for transparency, community participation, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on staking and revenue sharing as core incentive mechanisms. No evidence of complex vesting or unlock schedules exists, reflecting a straightforward, community-driven approach.
Paal AI (PAAL) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud
Paal AI (PAAL) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.
Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:
Koguvaru:
Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate PAAL tokenite arv.
Ringlev varu:
Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.
Maksimaalne varu:
PAAL tokenite koguarvu range piirang.
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.
Inflatsiooni määr:
Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.
Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?
Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.
Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.
Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.
Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.
Nüüd, kui te mõistate PAAL tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage PAAL tokeni reaalajas hinda!
