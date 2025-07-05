Precio de Moosecoin (MOOSE)
Moosecoin (MOOSE) cotiza actualmente en 0 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 64.12K USD. El precio de MOOSE a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de MOOSE a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de MOOSE.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Moosecoin a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Moosecoin a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Moosecoin a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Moosecoin a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-3.18%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-12.02%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-33.44%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Moosecoin: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.09%
-3.18%
+2.06%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
The Story of Moosecoin: From a Simple Idea to a Global Community Inspired by David Sacks In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are stories of success that stand out and deserve attention. One of these is the story of Moosecoin, a digital currency that became more than just a token—it turned into a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering belief. The journey began with a prominent figure in the world of technology and investment, David Sacks, whose vision and interactions inspired the Moosecoin community and transformed the project into something extraordinary. The Story Behind Moosecoin: What started as a simple idea—to turn David Sacks’ beloved bulldog, Moose, into a digital token reflecting the community’s affection—quickly evolved into an ambitious project. This transformation was made possible by the relentless efforts of the CTO Team, who worked tirelessly for eight months with unwavering faith to turn this dream into a reality despite numerous challenges. Adding to the project’s momentum was Donald Trump’s appointment of David Sacks as AI and Crypto Czar, a move that highlighted the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. This appointment boosted trust in the Moosecoin project and significantly increased the currency’s market value within a short period. David Sacks’ Engagement with the Community: David Sacks’ involvement with Moosecoin wasn’t just a fleeting gesture. He actively engaged with the project’s official Twitter account multiple times, fueling excitement within the community and encouraging more people to rally around the project. His interactions added a personal and credible touch to Moosecoin, helping to attract more enthusiasts and investors. The Technical Foundation of Moosecoin: Moosecoin is built on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most efficient networks in the cryptocurrency space. The smart contract for Moosecoin can be found at the following address: 💥Contract Address: 💥 6P4yBuWs6XnFf9hwyDsHVoqP4PnKtzKkcLhm4YFTyvWz The project is designed to be accessible to everyone, with low fees and high transaction speeds, making it an ideal choice for investors and users alike. An Unstoppable Team: The Moosecoin team is among the strongest in the cryptocurrency space. They have faced and overcome many challenges to protect and develop this project. Their dedication and tireless work over months have cemented Moosecoin’s status as a trustworthy and reliable project. The Billion-Dollar Goal: Moosecoin has now become a currency of significant importance, and the dream of reaching a billion-dollar market cap is closer than ever. The community’s belief in the project, coupled with the team’s hard work, makes it clear that Moosecoin is on track to achieve new heights. Moosecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a story of collaboration, inspiration, and determination. With our dedicated team and global community, we believe the future is bright. Thank you to everyone who has believed in and supported our project over the past months. Together, let’s take Moosecoin to the moon! 🚀
Entender la tokenómica de Moosecoin (MOOSE) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de MOOSE!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
