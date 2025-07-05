Precio de Convertible JPY Token (CJPY)
Convertible JPY Token (CJPY) cotiza actualmente en 0.00602856 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 1.28M USD. El precio de CJPY a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de CJPY a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de CJPY.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Convertible JPY Token a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Convertible JPY Token a USD fue de $ -0.0001790976.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Convertible JPY Token a USD fue de $ +0.0001494787.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Convertible JPY Token a USD fue de $ +0.0003374550587736525.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-1.53%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0001790976
|-2.97%
|60 Días
|$ +0.0001494787
|+2.48%
|90 Días
|$ +0.0003374550587736525
|+5.93%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Convertible JPY Token: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.12%
-1.53%
+1.21%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
What is the project about? CJPY represents a collateral debt position issued on Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial platform on Ethereum developed by DeFiGeek Community Japan. CJPY serves as an ETH overcollateralized stablecoin designed to maintain a peg to the Japanese Yen. In the future, the Yamato protocol will expand to encompass various tokens as collateral, and a diverse range of fiat stablecoins will be introduced, initially including USD and EUR pegs. What makes your project unique? Yamato Protocol distinguishes itself through 5 attributes as a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin: 1. High Collateral Factor: The protocol permits a minimum health rate of 130%, ensuring efficient use of collateral. 2. Absence of Accrued Interest: Users are subject solely to a one-time issuance fee upon generating CJPY. 3. Non-Forced Liquidation: No penalty for liquidation. Debt positions with health rates below 130% can be redeemed by any users via CJPY acquired from the market. 4. Redemption by protocol: Accrued CJPY fees on protocol can be used to redeem debt position under threshold. 5. Subrogation Mechanism: The protocol employs the accumulated CJPY fees to subrogate debt positions falling below the 100% health rate threshold. History of your project. January 2021: The DeFiGeek Community Japan embarked on the development of Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to JPY. The community has functioned with an inclusive approach, welcoming all developers and contributors who are eager to take part in the enhancement of DeFi applications and tools that drive the advancement of Web3 technology. Milestones of Yamato Protocol: November 2021: The alpha testing phase commenced on the Rinkeby testnet. January 2022: The beta testing phase debuted on the Rinkeby testnet. May 2022: The second beta testing phase transpired on the Rinkeby testnet. June 2023: Successful completion of the initial audit. July 2023: Launch of version 1 on the Ethereum mainnet. What’s next for your project? At present, Yamato Protocol stands at version 1.0 without a utility token. Anticipated milestones include: Version 1.5 (2023): Introduction of the DAO utility token and the implementation of ve(vote-escrowed) governance. Version 2.0 (Late 2023): Enabling issuance of additional stablecoins like CEUR (convertible EUR) and CUSD (convertible USD). What can your token be used for? CJPY represents a decentralized JPY-pegged token on the Ethereum blockchain, offering versatility to users and other protocols. Its anticipated adoption spans various DeFi Dapps, encompassing DEX and lending protocols. Given its decentralized and non-custodial nature, CJPY holds the potential for widespread adoption as a payment medium within the Japanese crypto business ecosystem.
Entender la tokenómica de Convertible JPY Token (CJPY) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de CJPY!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 CJPY a VND
₫158.6415564
|1 CJPY a AUD
A$0.0091634112
|1 CJPY a GBP
￡0.0044008488
|1 CJPY a EUR
€0.0050639904
|1 CJPY a USD
$0.00602856
|1 CJPY a MYR
RM0.0254405232
|1 CJPY a TRY
₺0.2401175448
|1 CJPY a JPY
¥0.86811264
|1 CJPY a RUB
₽0.473844816
|1 CJPY a INR
₹0.5161653072
|1 CJPY a IDR
Rp97.2348250968
|1 CJPY a KRW
₩8.2132498584
|1 CJPY a PHP
₱0.3406739256
|1 CJPY a EGP
￡E.0.29690658
|1 CJPY a BRL
R$0.0326747952
|1 CJPY a CAD
C$0.0081988416
|1 CJPY a BDT
৳0.7392823128
|1 CJPY a NGN
₦9.217969668
|1 CJPY a UAH
₴0.2513306664
|1 CJPY a VES
Bs0.65711304
|1 CJPY a CLP
$5.6065608
|1 CJPY a PKR
Rs1.7106641856
|1 CJPY a KZT
₸3.1300886376
|1 CJPY a THB
฿0.194722488
|1 CJPY a TWD
NT$0.1743459552
|1 CJPY a AED
د.إ0.0221248152
|1 CJPY a CHF
Fr0.0047625624
|1 CJPY a HKD
HK$0.0472639104
|1 CJPY a MAD
.د.م0.0540761832
|1 CJPY a MXN
$0.1123120728
|1 CJPY a PLN
zł0.021702816
|1 CJPY a RON
лв0.0258625224
|1 CJPY a SEK
kr0.0576330336
|1 CJPY a BGN
лв0.0100074096
|1 CJPY a HUF
Ft2.0428378416
|1 CJPY a CZK
Kč0.1261174752
|1 CJPY a KWD
د.ك0.0018387108
|1 CJPY a ILS
₪0.0201353904