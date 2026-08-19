UnityWallet Token Price Today

The live UnityWallet Token (UNT) price today is $ 0.059262, with a 1.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.059262 per UNT.

UnityWallet Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 38,947,773, with a circulating supply of 657.21M UNT. During the last 24 hours, UNT traded between $ 0.058209 (low) and $ 0.060224 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.112474, while the all-time low was $ 0.04934818.

In short-term performance, UNT moved +0.21% in the last hour and +1.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.76K.

UnityWallet Token (UNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.95M$ 38.95M $ 38.95M Volume (24H) $ 2.76K$ 2.76K $ 2.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.26M$ 59.26M $ 59.26M Circulation Supply 657.21M 657.21M 657.21M Total Supply 999,999,999.6419488 999,999,999.6419488 999,999,999.6419488

The current Market Cap of UnityWallet Token is $ 38.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.76K. The circulating supply of UNT is 657.21M, with a total supply of 999999999.6419488. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.26M.