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Top Wallets Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Wallets sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0.025299
-0.41%
-1.37%
-0.91%
$ 697.37M
$ 15.89M
2
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.0824
+0.38%
-1.53%
-4.75%
$ 632.45M
$ 14.68M
3
Trust Wallet
Trust Wallet
TWT
$ 0.3839
+0.03%
-0.21%
-2.27%
$ 164.94M
$ 191.93K
4
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001451
0.00%
+2.21%
-8.20%
$ 137.67M
$ 80.90M
5
SafePal
SafePal
SFP
$ 0.2398
-0.37%
+1.91%
+0.04%
$ 120.00M
$ 225.28K
6
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.3668
-0.08%
-4.38%
-3.93%
$ 91.67M
$ 225.06K
7
EXOD
EXOD
EXOD
$ 6.61
0.00%
-0.14%
+34.08%
$ 69.04M
--
8
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0832
0.00%
-1.42%
-7.86%
$ 62.39M
$ 4.65K
9
UnityWallet Token
UnityWallet Token
UNT
$ 0.059094
-0.13%
-0.00%
+2.82%
$ 38.77M
$ 4.52K
10
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0.02756
-0.07%
-2.58%
-2.93%
$ 38.54M
$ 2.27M
11
TokenPocket Token
TokenPocket Token
TPT
$ 0.00688081
+0.07%
+0.00%
+1.42%
$ 21.90M
$ 1.25K
12
Pundi X
Pundi X
PUNDIX
$ 0.07339
-1.25%
-3.30%
-4.50%
$ 18.75M
$ 715.05K
13
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.008342
+0.68%
+1.45%
+10.26%
$ 16.50M
$ 8.67M
14
DeGate
DeGate
DG
$ 0.04161208
+0.01%
+0.02%
+1.68%
$ 16.11M
$ 24.36K
15
Islamic Coin
Islamic Coin
ISLM
$ 0.00392693
-61.85%
-0.01%
-1.79%
$ 14.70M
$ 3.82K
16
Chrema Coin
Chrema Coin
CRMC
$ 0.293707
+0.01%
-0.05%
-22.68%
$ 14.69M
$ 777.51
17
Coin98
Coin98
C98
$ 0.01388
-0.22%
-3.90%
+0.29%
$ 13.81M
$ 4.68M
18
WalletConnect
WalletConnect
WCT
$ 0.03418
+0.24%
+1.55%
-4.28%
$ 13.62M
$ 2.13M
19
Octra
Octra
OCT
$ 0.02045125
-2.32%
-0.01%
-17.00%
$ 12.79M
$ 13.23K
20
Ambire Wallet
Ambire Wallet
WALLET
$ 0.01298107
+0.01%
0.00%
-1.23%
$ 9.39M
$ 30.28K
21
Vultisig
Vultisig
VULT
$ 0.079979
+0.01%
--
-4.44%
$ 8.00M
$ 4.93K
22
Bitlight Labs
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT
$ 0.1795
-1.33%
+4.52%
+5.19%
$ 7.67M
$ 457.91K
23
Cosanta
Cosanta
COSA
$ 2.48
0.00%
-0.01%
-1.59%
$ 5.12M
$ 25.92K
24
BEST
BEST
BEST
$ 0.00049824
+0.14%
0.00%
+12.79%
$ 4.25M
$ 5.34K
25
Coinweb
Coinweb
CWEB
$ 0.00058903
+0.02%
+0.01%
+0.25%
$ 3.99M
$ 561.87
26
CONX
CONX
CONX
$ 0.00362693
-2.85%
-0.06%
-8.69%
$ 3.65M
$ 28.90K
27
Alephium
Alephium
ALPH
$ 0.02716
-0.70%
-0.37%
-0.59%
$ 3.62M
$ 3.00M
28
THAT
THAT
THAT
$ 0.00204547
-0.60%
+0.03%
+2.56%
$ 3.14M
$ 44.16K
29
Rainbow
Rainbow
RNBW
$ 0.01351
+0.07%
-1.46%
-5.72%
$ 2.84M
$ 4.29M
30
Mt Pelerin Shares
Mt Pelerin Shares
MPS
$ 5.13
0.00%
-0.15%
-11.40%
$ 2.56M
$ 9.99K
31
Thought
Thought
THT
$ 0.00655096
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.49M
$ 54.91
32
Zypto Token
Zypto Token
ZYPTO
$ 0.00263421
+0.05%
-0.03%
-7.12%
$ 2.35M
$ 3.27K
33
Rezor
Rezor
RZR
$ 4.442E-5
+1.14%
+5.60%
+9.44%
$ 1.84M
--
34
Sologenic
Sologenic
SOLO
$ 0.01191471
+0.11%
-0.06%
-1.92%
$ 1.81M
$ 906.73
35
Holdstation
Holdstation
HOLDSTATION
$ 0.206
+0.29%
+1.45%
-1.27%
$ 1.66M
$ 70.19K
36
ADAMANT Messenger
ADAMANT Messenger
ADM
$ 0.01391138
+0.06%
+0.16%
+27.86%
$ 1.59M
$ 119.99K
37
DucatusX
DucatusX
DUCX
$ 0.00571123
+0.05%
+0.00%
-2.41%
$ 1.59M
$ 30.99K
38
iMe Lab
iMe Lab
LIME
$ 0.002014
-0.30%
+0.10%
-0.49%
$ 1.52M
$ 5.76M
39
0x0
0x0
0X0
$ 0.00158667
+0.15%
+0.01%
-0.53%
$ 1.41M
$ 212.63
40
Verasity
Verasity
VRA
$ 0.000011846
-0.22%
-0.87%
+25.45%
$ 1.09M
$ 5.79B
41
Ethos
Ethos
ETHOS
$ 0.00058413
+0.07%
-0.00%
-6.63%
$ 1.04M
$ 18.82
42
SOLVEX
SOLVEX
SOLVEX
$ 0.0187
0.00%
-1.04%
-1.55%
$ 941.10K
$ 521.42K
43
NPRO
NPRO
NPRO
$ 0.207724
-0.01%
-0.01%
-6.29%
$ 374.44K
$ 487.19
44
Vertus
Vertus
VERT
$ 0.0007078
-0.39%
-0.74%
-1.61%
$ 373.47K
$ 27.48M
45
Nocturn
Nocturn
NOC
$ 0.00034914
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 349.14K
$ 8.38K
46
THORWallet
THORWallet
TITN
$ 0.00691593
0.00%
-0.00%
-6.14%
$ 293.93K
$ 56.01K
47
Haystack
Haystack
HAY
$ 0.0078601
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.91%
$ 215.22K
$ 63.90
48
BankrWallet
BankrWallet
BNKRW
$ 1.17E-6
+0.86%
+0.30%
+1.74%
$ 116.93K
--
49
Talisman
Talisman
SEEK
$ 0.00928775
0.00%
--
-3.92%
$ 83.80K
$ 4.71
50
Carbon Browser
Carbon Browser
CSIX
$ 9.238E-5
0.00%
+5.60%
0.00%
$ 83.69K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Wallets tokens and why are they popular?
Wallets tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 72 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.27B.
What is the best-performing Wallets token right now?
Among Wallets tokens tracked on MEXC, PACK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.90% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Wallets tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 72 Wallets tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Wallets tokens include KAS, BDX, TWT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Wallets category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Wallets tokens is approximately $2.27B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Wallets sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.