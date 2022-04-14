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Top Solana Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Solana Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64.802,31
-%0,02
+%0,95
+%1,90
$ 1,30T
$ 7,00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1.916,02
+%0,10
+%0,24
+%1,08
$ 231,05B
$ 78,33K
3
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0,999373
+%0,01
%0,00
+%0,02
$ 183,01B
$ 33,42B
4
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,00067
-%0,01
-%0,01
-%0,01
$ 74,85B
$ 51,79M
5
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 77,03
+%0,01
+%1,01
+%1,55
$ 44,59B
$ 449,23K
6
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0,3328
+%0,03
+%0,57
-%0,92
$ 31,54B
$ 19,35M
7
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59,46
-%0,12
+%0,34
+%5,28
$ 15,06B
$ 12,88K
8
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0,0703
+%0,07
-%0,37
-%0,99
$ 11,96B
$ 54,93M
9
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1,001
%0,00
+%0,01
%0,00
$ 10,58B
$ 58,55K
10
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 512,1
+%0,64
-%0,51
+%5,07
$ 8,52B
$ 2,88K
11
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64.802,02
-%0,01
+%0,92
+%1,85
$ 7,55B
$ 1,32
12
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0,1754
-%0,74
+%0,17
-%3,79
$ 6,37B
$ 13,32M
13
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 64.725
+%0,08
+%0,02
+%2,05
$ 6,33B
$ 279,02M
14
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9,514
+%0,33
-%0,50
+%8,62
$ 6,25B
$ 35,25K
15
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1,0008
+%0,02
-%0,01
+%0,01
$ 4,49B
$ 4,64M
16
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0,99983
%0,00
%0,00
-%0,03
$ 4,39B
$ 1,92M
17
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0,09108
-%0,19
-%0,61
-%9,25
$ 3,53B
$ 2,71M
18
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1,313
%0,00
-%1,35
-%2,67
$ 3,52B
$ 566,09K
19
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1,0
%0,00
%0,00
+%0,01
$ 3,47B
$ 242,23M
20
Circle USYC
Circle USYC
USYC
$ 1,13
%0,00
--
%0,00
$ 2,98B
--
21
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0,999987
+%0,01
%0,00
+%0,01
$ 2,76B
$ 102,49M
22
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
%0,00
%0,00
%0,00
$ 2,76B
--
23
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6,368
+%0,02
+%0,81
+%0,14
$ 2,75B
$ 45,25K
24
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0,000004434
-%0,09
-%0,58
-%1,45
$ 2,61B
$ 136,82B
25
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1,14
%0,00
%0,00
%0,00
$ 2,14B
$ 1,05M
26
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 192,05
-%0,23
-%2,32
-%4,00
$ 2,11B
$ 5,91K
27
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3,28
-%0,30
-%0,24
-%6,82
$ 2,04B
$ 69,14K
28
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0,06048
-%0,10
+%0,63
+%9,59
$ 1,92B
$ 778,76K
29
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1,13479
-%0,03
+%0,13
+%3,20
$ 1,49B
$ 75,23K
30
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89,31
-%0,02
+%1,80
+%0,11
$ 1,38B
$ 1,90K
31
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1,24
%0,00
%0,00
%0,00
$ 1,37B
$ 11,54M
32
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0,7502
+%0,03
-%1,37
-%5,03
$ 1,26B
$ 1,65M
33
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0,000002598
+%0,35
+%0,27
-%7,06
$ 1,07B
$ 34,92B
34
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1,18
%0,00
%0,00
%0,00
$ 1,05B
$ 7,86M
35
Wrapped SOL
Wrapped SOL
WSOL
$ 76,88
+%0,21
+%0,02
+%1,75
$ 990,44M
$ 427,83M
36
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
USTB
$ 11,18
%0,00
%0,00
%0,00
$ 951,16M
--
37
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0,389989
-%0,22
+%12,39
+%67,67
$ 857,98M
$ 2,62M
38
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0,08468
-%0,51
+%1,50
-%4,43
$ 786,34M
$ 2,50M
39
Binance Staked SOL
Binance Staked SOL
BNSOL
$ 86,57
+%0,16
+%0,02
+%1,72
$ 780,90M
$ 1,50M
40
Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token
Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token
JLP
$ 3,67
%0,00
+%0,01
+%1,38
$ 775,31M
$ 2,62M
41
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 99,63
+%0,17
+%0,02
+%1,93
$ 769,09M
$ 11,61M
42
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1,046
%0,00
%0,00
+%0,10
$ 700,94M
--
43
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0,07797
+%0,27
-%1,03
-%1,53
$ 695,73M
$ 774,37K
44
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 64.940
-%0,04
+%0,01
+%1,97
$ 665,87M
$ 1,91M
45
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1,273
+%0,16
%0,00
+%1,44
$ 659,84M
$ 71,72K
46
Hastra PRIME
Hastra PRIME
PRIME
$ 1,055
+%0,09
%0,00
+%0,19
$ 563,09M
$ 12,39M
47
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0,1678
-%0,18
-%0,83
-%1,82
$ 555,49M
$ 703,69K
48
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 64.714
-%0,01
+%0,01
+%2,94
$ 547,48M
$ 21,72K
49
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1,474
+%0,20
-%0,20
+%1,24
$ 516,18M
$ 207,52K
50
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0,07554
+%0,20
+%0,95
-%3,71
$ 472,63M
$ 1,52M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Solana Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Solana Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 3,016 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2017.62B.
What is the best-performing Solana Ecosystem token right now?
Among Solana Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, PIPER has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 252.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Solana Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 3,016 Solana Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Solana Ecosystem tokens include BTC, ETH, USDT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Solana Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Solana Ecosystem tokens is approximately $2017.62B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Solana Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.