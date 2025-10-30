Smart Layer Network (SLN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01384772 24H High $ 0.01561667 All Time High $ 7.46 Lowest Price $ 0.01234428 Price Change (1H) +1.87% Price Change (1D) -2.47% Price Change (7D) -31.74%

Smart Layer Network (SLN) real-time price is $0.0141109. Over the past 24 hours, SLN traded between a low of $ 0.01384772 and a high of $ 0.01561667, showing active market volatility. SLN's all-time high price is $ 7.46, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01234428.

In terms of short-term performance, SLN has changed by +1.87% over the past hour, -2.47% over 24 hours, and -31.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Smart Layer Network (SLN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.11M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.41M Circulation Supply 78.76M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Smart Layer Network is $ 1.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLN is 78.76M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.41M.