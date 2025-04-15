Shutter Price (SHU)
The live price of Shutter (SHU) today is 0.00549574 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.32M USD. SHU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shutter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shutter price change within the day is +11.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 239.80M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Shutter to USD was $ +0.00057929.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shutter to USD was $ -0.0010707877.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shutter to USD was $ -0.0025248611.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shutter to USD was $ -0.008644905340614664.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00057929
|+11.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010707877
|-19.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0025248611
|-45.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008644905340614664
|-61.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Shutter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.76%
+11.78%
+5.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Governance token of Shutter, a project to prevent front-running and malicious MEV on Ethereum by using threshold encryption.
