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The live MAP Technical Forecasting price today is 0 USD.MAPTF market cap is 68,204 USD. Track real-time MAPTF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live MAP Technical Forecasting price today is 0 USD.MAPTF market cap is 68,204 USD. Track real-time MAPTF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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MAP Technical Forecasting Price (MAPTF)

Unlisted

1 MAPTF to USD Live Price:

$0.0000682
$0.0000682$0.0000682
+1.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:53:46 (UTC+8)

MAP Technical Forecasting Price Today

The live MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) price today is $ 0, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAPTF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAPTF.

MAP Technical Forecasting currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 68,204, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MAPTF. During the last 24 hours, MAPTF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAPTF moved +1.10% in the last hour and +6.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Market Information

$ 68.20K
$ 68.20K$ 68.20K

--
----

$ 68.20K
$ 68.20K$ 68.20K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MAP Technical Forecasting is $ 68.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAPTF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.20K.

MAP Technical Forecasting Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.10%

+1.69%

+6.20%

+6.20%

MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Price History USD

During today, the price change of MAP Technical Forecasting to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MAP Technical Forecasting to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MAP Technical Forecasting to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MAP Technical Forecasting to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.69%
30 Days$ 0+11.16%
60 Days$ 0-3.35%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for MAP Technical Forecasting

MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MAPTF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MAP Technical Forecasting could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MAP Technical Forecasting will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MAPTF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MAP Technical Forecasting Price Prediction.

What is MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF)

MAPTF (Market Analysis, Prediction, and Technical Forecasting) is an ambitious initiative built on the Internet Computer (ICP) ecosystem with a clear purpose — to merge advanced market forecasting, intelligent stock analysis, and DeFi liquidity provision into a single, cohesive project. At its core, MAPTF functions as a research-driven, data-powered token designed to represent the intersection of predictive analytics, trading strategy, and on-chain economics.

The project explores the frontier of decentralized market intelligence, where artificial intelligence and human insight combine to forecast global markets, identify strategic stock opportunities, and evaluate performance within the growing ICP ecosystem. Every aspect of MAPTF is built with a focus on transparency, collaboration, and community-driven growth.

MAPTF aims to set a benchmark as the most tradable token on the ICP network, and it’s already rapidly moving toward that goal. With nearly 60 active liquidity pairs, MAPTF has become an essential bridge across decentralized markets — enabling fluid exchange between ICP-based tokens, stable assets, and external synthetic representations. This deep liquidity ensures that traders and investors experience minimal slippage, while projects integrating with MAPTF gain immediate access to a high-volume ecosystem.

The project’s scope goes far beyond token movement. It is also a living experiment in decentralized financial research — continuously tracking trends in commodities, equities, and blockchain markets, then feeding that data into ecosystem-aligned forecasting models. These insights power informed investment decisions within the community, giving MAPTF holders access to predictive insights and cross-market intelligence that reflect both real-world and digital economies.

In the broader context of ICP’s decentralized landscape, MAPTF represents a fusion of utility, liquidity, and intellect. It demonstrates that a cryptocurrency doesn’t need to rely solely on speculation — it can be rooted in data, purpose, and measurable market engagement. Through partnerships, automated liquidity strategies, and community staking incentives, MAPTF continues to expand its footprint across decentralized exchanges and DeFi protocols.

The vision is bold yet simple: to build an interconnected Web3 ecosystem where liquidity flows freely, prediction becomes precision, and every participant benefits from collective insight. Whether you’re a trader seeking deep liquidity, an investor analyzing the next major ICP trend, or a builder looking to anchor your project in a high-volume network, MAPTF stands as a cornerstone of decentralized financial innovation — the liquidity engine powering the future of the Internet Computer.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Internet Computer EcosystemMeme

About MAP Technical Forecasting

What is the live trading price of MAP Technical Forecasting today?

The current trading price of MAP Technical Forecasting stands at £, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for MAPTF?

MAPTF recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for MAP Technical Forecasting?

In the last 24 hours, MAP Technical Forecasting has seen a price movement of 1.68%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has MAP Technical Forecasting traded in today?

Within the past day, MAP Technical Forecasting fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MAP Technical Forecasting

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:53:46 (UTC+8)

MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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