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Top Internet Computer Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Internet Computer Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.217
-0.54%
-2.29%
-0.49%
$ 1.23B
$ 51.89K
2
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.13533
+0.07%
+3.41%
+15.84%
$ 13.51M
$ 1.01M
3
ORIGYN
ORIGYN
OGY
$ 0.0013302
+0.29%
-0.72%
+22.35%
$ 10.34M
$ 12.34M
4
VNX Swiss Franc
VNX Swiss Franc
VCHF
$ 1.23
+0.82%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.99M
$ 42.16K
5
Gold DAO
Gold DAO
GOLDAO
$ 0.00494801
-0.28%
-0.11%
+23.87%
$ 3.36M
$ 1.60K
6
VNX EURO
VNX EURO
VEUR
$ 1.043
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.88M
$ 0.10
7
WaterNeuron
WaterNeuron
WTN
$ 0.0099162
-0.81%
-0.03%
-2.96%
$ 1.15M
$ 1.90K
8
Gold Token
Gold Token
GLDT
$ 1.3
0.00%
+0.01%
+20.82%
$ 774.39K
$ 4.45K
9
Windoge98
Windoge98
EXE
$ 0.075795
-0.61%
-0.02%
-8.28%
$ 753.78K
$ 155.18
10
Draggin Karma Points
Draggin Karma Points
DKP
$ 0.0001838
-1.93%
-0.08%
-11.89%
$ 733.54K
$ 1.11K
11
Piggycell
Piggycell
PIGGY
$ 0.01573
0.00%
-1.50%
-4.15%
$ 667.11K
$ 1.10M
12
CRYPTO CLOUD
CRYPTO CLOUD
CLOUD
$ 0.00131323
-0.07%
-0.03%
-2.84%
$ 523.80K
$ 391.33
13
neuron ICP
neuron ICP
NICP
$ 2.82
0.00%
-0.01%
0.00%
$ 504.29K
$ 2.87K
14
ICPanda DAO
ICPanda DAO
PANDA
$ 0.00055251
0.00%
+0.01%
+2.12%
$ 450.20K
$ 157.51
15
DecideAI
DecideAI
DCD
$ 0.00067375
-0.26%
-0.01%
-0.11%
$ 391.46K
$ 1.82
16
BobIsDead
BobIsDead
DEAD
$ 0.00015496
-0.17%
-0.01%
-4.87%
$ 154.72K
$ 10.11
17
IC Ghost
IC Ghost
GHOST
$ 1.199E-5
-0.33%
-2.00%
+1.96%
$ 110.83K
--
18
MAP Technical Forecasting
MAP Technical Forecasting
MAPTF
$ 6.614E-5
-0.44%
-0.20%
+2.99%
$ 66.11K
--
19
Clown
Clown
CLOWN
$ 3.522E-5
-0.42%
-2.70%
+2.18%
$ 35.21K
--
20
Internet Doge
Internet Doge
IDOGE
$ 0.02551815
0.00%
--
+7.81%
$ 25.52K
$ 1.49
21
PHASMA
PHASMA
PHASMA
$ 8.78322E-7
0.00%
-0.10%
+3.57%
$ 18.58K
--
22
CKUSDT
CKUSDT
CKUSDT
$ 0.9998
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.08%
--
$ 58.02K
23
BOB
BOB
BOB
$ 0.003814
+0.21%
+0.24%
-2.65%
--
$ 17.10M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 23 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.27B.
What is the best-performing Internet Computer Ecosystem token right now?
Among Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ALICE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.41% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 23 Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens include ICP, ALICE, OGY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Internet Computer Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.27B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Internet Computer Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.