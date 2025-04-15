Loop is a dedicated lending market for Ethereum carry trades. Users can supply a long tail of Liquid Restaking derivatives (e.g., Pendle LP tokens) as collateral to borrow ETH for increased yield and points exposure. The interest charged to borrowers is distributed among ETH-lenders or lpETH stakers and dLP-lockers, thus rewarding high protocol-alignment that allows Loop to scale. - Lenders receive back a receipt token, lpETH, that can be used throughout DeFi or be staked to earn passive yield in ETH. - Loopers can borrow ETH against yielding LRT derivatives to perform carry trades for ETH-based yields. - dLP Lockers can lock the protocol’s governance token, LOOP, into a Dynamic Liquidity (dLP) position to earn protocol revenue.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.