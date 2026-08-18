Aztec Price(AZTEC)
The live Aztec (AZTEC) price today is ￡ 0.01147, with a 1.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZTEC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01147 per AZTEC.
Aztec currently ranks #405 by market capitalisation at ￡ 33.03M, with a circulating supply of 2.88B AZTEC. During the last 24 hours, AZTEC traded between ￡ 0.01135 (low) and ￡ 0.01179 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.02876007283055707, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0103467329326029409.
In short-term performance, AZTEC moved +0.26% in the last hour and -12.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 63.88K.
No.405
27.82%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Aztec is ￡ 33.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 63.88K. The circulating supply of AZTEC is 2.88B, with a total supply of 10350000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 118.71M.
+0.26%
-1.87%
-12.45%
-12.45%
Track the price changes of Aztec for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00016
|-1.87%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.00169
|-12.85%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.00331
|-22.40%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.00797
|-41.00%
Today, AZTEC recorded a change of ￡ -0.00016 (-1.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00169 (-12.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, AZTEC saw a change of ￡ -0.00331 (-22.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.00797 (-41.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Aztec (AZTEC)?
Check out the Aztec Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Aztec recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the AZTEC market: bullish, bullish 55% | bearish 45%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
AZTEC_USDT is trading near the 0.01177 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains within a narrow range bounded by S2 and S1, with the central pivot level at 0.01184 positioned above the current price. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, while EMA indicators confirm the presence of buying momentum. The MACD has formed a golden cross pattern, and the RSI reading stays in the neutral zone. Neither KDJ nor StochRSI signals indicate extreme overbought or oversold conditions. The Bollinger Bands' widening suggests that volatility is converging, indicating a temporary balance between bullish and bearish forces at the current price level. The fast and slow indicator directions show a divergence, signaling potential shifts in market dynamics. The immediate resistance level at 0.01179 lies just 0.00002 away from the current price, while the key upper reference point at 0.01184 is only 0.00007 away. A further upside target can be found at the distant resistance level of 0.01188. On the downside, support at 0.01175 is located 0.00002 below the current price, serving as a short-term defensive barrier. Additionally, the lower reference point at 0.01193 represents a potential area for observing a reversal breakout. Overall, the price continues to oscillate densely around various pivotal levels.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Aztec could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Ready to get started with Aztec? Buying AZTEC is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Aztec. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Aztec (AZTEC) Buying journey.
Owning Aztec allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Aztec (AZTEC) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Aztec is the leading privacy-first Layer 2 on Ethereum, empowering developers to build applications that protect user privacy. Backed by a $100M Series B led by a16z, Aztec is led by a team of world-class cryptographers who invented the standard for trustless client-side proving—making privacy-preserving apps possible.
For a more in-depth understanding of Aztec, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on AZTEC with leverage. Explore AZTEC USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aztec price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.