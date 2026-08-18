Aztec Price Today

The live Aztec (AZTEC) price today is ￡ 0.01147, with a 1.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZTEC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01147 per AZTEC.

Aztec currently ranks #405 by market capitalisation at ￡ 33.03M, with a circulating supply of 2.88B AZTEC. During the last 24 hours, AZTEC traded between ￡ 0.01135 (low) and ￡ 0.01179 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.02876007283055707, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0103467329326029409.

In short-term performance, AZTEC moved +0.26% in the last hour and -12.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 63.88K.

Aztec (AZTEC) Market Information

Rank No.405 Market Cap ￡ 33.03M￡ 33.03M ￡ 33.03M Volume (24H) ￡ 63.88K￡ 63.88K ￡ 63.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 118.71M￡ 118.71M ￡ 118.71M Circulation Supply 2.88B 2.88B 2.88B Max Supply 10,350,000,000 10,350,000,000 10,350,000,000 Total Supply 10,350,000,000 10,350,000,000 10,350,000,000 Circulation Rate 27.82% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Aztec is ￡ 33.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 63.88K. The circulating supply of AZTEC is 2.88B, with a total supply of 10350000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 118.71M.