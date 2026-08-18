Espresso Price Today

The live Espresso (ESP) price today is ￡ 0.07349, with a 3.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current ESP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.07349 per ESP.

Espresso currently ranks #512 by market capitalisation at ￡ 38.26M, with a circulating supply of 520.55M ESP. During the last 24 hours, ESP traded between ￡ 0.06998 (low) and ￡ 0.0747 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1595692862140720984, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0381005635085517475.

In short-term performance, ESP moved +0.09% in the last hour and +5.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 70.41K.

Espresso (ESP) Market Information

Rank No.512 Market Cap ￡ 38.26M￡ 38.26M ￡ 38.26M Volume (24H) ￡ 70.41K￡ 70.41K ￡ 70.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 263.83M￡ 263.83M ￡ 263.83M Circulation Supply 520.55M 520.55M 520.55M Max Supply 3,590,000,000 3,590,000,000 3,590,000,000 Total Supply 3,590,000,000 3,590,000,000 3,590,000,000 Circulation Rate 14.50% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Espresso is ￡ 38.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 70.41K. The circulating supply of ESP is 520.55M, with a total supply of 3590000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 263.83M.