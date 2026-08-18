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The live Espresso price today is 0.07349 GBP.ESP market cap is 38,255,219.5 GBP. Track real-time ESP to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Espresso price today is 0.07349 GBP.ESP market cap is 38,255,219.5 GBP. Track real-time ESP to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Espresso Price(ESP)

1 ESP to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0536477
￡0.0536477￡0.0536477
+3.72%1D
GBP
Espresso (ESP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:43:42 (UTC+8)

Espresso Price Today

The live Espresso (ESP) price today is ￡ 0.07349, with a 3.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current ESP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.07349 per ESP.

Espresso currently ranks #512 by market capitalisation at ￡ 38.26M, with a circulating supply of 520.55M ESP. During the last 24 hours, ESP traded between ￡ 0.06998 (low) and ￡ 0.0747 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1595692862140720984, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0381005635085517475.

In short-term performance, ESP moved +0.09% in the last hour and +5.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 70.41K.

Espresso (ESP) Market Information

No.512

￡ 38.26M
￡ 38.26M￡ 38.26M

￡ 70.41K
￡ 70.41K￡ 70.41K

￡ 263.83M
￡ 263.83M￡ 263.83M

520.55M
520.55M 520.55M

3,590,000,000
3,590,000,000 3,590,000,000

3,590,000,000
3,590,000,000 3,590,000,000

14.50%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Espresso is ￡ 38.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 70.41K. The circulating supply of ESP is 520.55M, with a total supply of 3590000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 263.83M.

Espresso Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.06998
￡ 0.06998￡ 0.06998
24H Low
￡ 0.0747
￡ 0.0747￡ 0.0747
24H High

￡ 0.06998
￡ 0.06998￡ 0.06998

￡ 0.0747
￡ 0.0747￡ 0.0747

￡ 0.1595692862140720984
￡ 0.1595692862140720984￡ 0.1595692862140720984

￡ 0.0381005635085517475
￡ 0.0381005635085517475￡ 0.0381005635085517475

+0.09%

+3.72%

+5.01%

+5.01%

Espresso (ESP) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Espresso for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0019241+3.72%
30 Days￡ +0.00078+1.07%
60 Days￡ +0.01095+17.50%
90 Days￡ +0.00859+13.23%
Espresso Price Change Today

Today, ESP recorded a change of ￡ +0.0019241 (+3.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Espresso 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00078 (+1.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Espresso 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ESP saw a change of ￡ +0.01095 (+17.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Espresso 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00859 (+13.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Espresso (ESP)?

Check out the Espresso Price History page now.

Analysis for Espresso

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Espresso recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Espresso market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ESP market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

ESP_USDT is trading at 0.07099 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the price currently above the central pivot point of 0.07021. The current market structure lies between S1 and R1, with the pivot point serving as a key support level. The moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, indicating that short-term buying pressure dominates. Meanwhile, the MACD has formed a death cross, and there is a divergence in the momentum indicators. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, lacking clear directional signals. The fast and slow stochastic indicators are layered, suggesting that upward momentum has not yet achieved resonance. Volatility remains within normal ranges, with no signs of extreme expansion or contraction. Near-term resistance is located at 0.07142, approximately 0.6% away from the current price. This level acts as the R1 pivot and represents the first major test threshold. Further resistance lies at 0.07327, about 3.2% above the current price. This serves as the R2 pivot and marks the upper boundary of the trading range. Near-term support is found at 0.06836, roughly 3.7% below the current price. This level functions as the S1 pivot; a break below would challenge the validity of the central pivot. Stronger support lies at 0.06715, approximately 5.4% beneath the current price. This position acts as the S2 pivot, defining the lower boundary of the current consolidation range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Espresso

Espresso (ESP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ESP in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Espresso (ESP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Espresso could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Espresso will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ESP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Espresso Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Espresso in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Espresso? Buying ESP is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Espresso. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Espresso (ESP) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Espresso will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Espresso (ESP) Guide

What can you do with Espresso

Owning Espresso allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Espresso (ESP) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Espresso (ESP)

Espresso is a high-performance base layer for rollups, making L2 transactions safe, fast, and seamless for users. Espresso is trusted by leading teams including Oﬀchain Labs (Arbitrum), Polygon, ApeChain, Cartesi, RARI Chain, Celo.

Espresso Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Espresso, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Espresso Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemBinance Wallet IDOCapital Launchpad (Kaito)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Espresso

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:43:42 (UTC+8)

Espresso (ESP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Espresso

ESP USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ESP with leverage. Explore ESP USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Espresso (ESP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Espresso price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ESP/USDT
￡0.053655
￡0.053655￡0.053655
+3.60%
975.16K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ESP-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ESP
ESP
GBP
GBP

1 ESP = 0.0536477 GBP