Espresso Price(ESP)
The live Espresso (ESP) price today is ￡ 0.07349, with a 3.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current ESP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.07349 per ESP.
Espresso currently ranks #512 by market capitalisation at ￡ 38.26M, with a circulating supply of 520.55M ESP. During the last 24 hours, ESP traded between ￡ 0.06998 (low) and ￡ 0.0747 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1595692862140720984, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0381005635085517475.
In short-term performance, ESP moved +0.09% in the last hour and +5.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 70.41K.
No.512
14.50%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Espresso is ￡ 38.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 70.41K. The circulating supply of ESP is 520.55M, with a total supply of 3590000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 263.83M.
+0.09%
+3.72%
+5.01%
+5.01%
Track the price changes of Espresso for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0019241
|+3.72%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.00078
|+1.07%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.01095
|+17.50%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.00859
|+13.23%
Today, ESP recorded a change of ￡ +0.0019241 (+3.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00078 (+1.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ESP saw a change of ￡ +0.01095 (+17.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00859 (+13.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Espresso (ESP)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Espresso recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ESP market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
ESP_USDT is trading at 0.07099 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the price currently above the central pivot point of 0.07021. The current market structure lies between S1 and R1, with the pivot point serving as a key support level. The moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, indicating that short-term buying pressure dominates. Meanwhile, the MACD has formed a death cross, and there is a divergence in the momentum indicators. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, lacking clear directional signals. The fast and slow stochastic indicators are layered, suggesting that upward momentum has not yet achieved resonance. Volatility remains within normal ranges, with no signs of extreme expansion or contraction. Near-term resistance is located at 0.07142, approximately 0.6% away from the current price. This level acts as the R1 pivot and represents the first major test threshold. Further resistance lies at 0.07327, about 3.2% above the current price. This serves as the R2 pivot and marks the upper boundary of the trading range. Near-term support is found at 0.06836, roughly 3.7% below the current price. This level functions as the S1 pivot; a break below would challenge the validity of the central pivot. Stronger support lies at 0.06715, approximately 5.4% beneath the current price. This position acts as the S2 pivot, defining the lower boundary of the current consolidation range.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Espresso could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Espresso is a high-performance base layer for rollups, making L2 transactions safe, fast, and seamless for users. Espresso is trusted by leading teams including Oﬀchain Labs (Arbitrum), Polygon, ApeChain, Cartesi, RARI Chain, Celo.
For a more in-depth understanding of Espresso, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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|Type
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