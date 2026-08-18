USAD Price Today

The live USAD (USAD) price today is ￡ 0.9906, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current USAD to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.9906 per USAD.

USAD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- USAD. During the last 24 hours, USAD traded between ￡ 0.9904 (low) and ￡ 1.024 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, USAD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 99.45.

USAD (USAD) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 99.45￡ 99.45 ￡ 99.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain ALEO

The current Market Cap of USAD is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 99.45. The circulating supply of USAD is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.