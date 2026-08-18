KlipAI Price Today

The live KlipAI (KLIP) price today is ￡ 0.002049, with a 2.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current KLIP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.002049 per KLIP.

KlipAI currently ranks #4015 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 KLIP. During the last 24 hours, KLIP traded between ￡ 0.002028 (low) and ￡ 0.002112 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0159324495230673628, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0000033765266576995.

In short-term performance, KLIP moved +0.09% in the last hour and -13.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.43K.

KlipAI (KLIP) Market Information

Rank No.4015 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 58.43K￡ 58.43K ￡ 58.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.05M￡ 2.05M ￡ 2.05M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of KlipAI is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.43K. The circulating supply of KLIP is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.05M.