HAPI Price Today

The live HAPI (HAPI) price today is $ 0.217218, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAPI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.217218 per HAPI.

HAPI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 178,440, with a circulating supply of 821.48K HAPI. During the last 24 hours, HAPI traded between $ 0.214767 (low) and $ 0.217848 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 200.39, while the all-time low was $ 0.19244.

In short-term performance, HAPI moved +0.09% in the last hour and +2.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.77.

HAPI (HAPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 178.44K$ 178.44K $ 178.44K Volume (24H) $ 15.77$ 15.77 $ 15.77 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 178.44K$ 178.44K $ 178.44K Circulation Supply 821.48K 821.48K 821.48K Total Supply 821,477.8698921121 821,477.8698921121 821,477.8698921121

The current Market Cap of HAPI is $ 178.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.77. The circulating supply of HAPI is 821.48K, with a total supply of 821477.8698921121. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.44K.