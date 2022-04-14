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Top DaoMaker Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the DaoMaker Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Victoria VR
Victoria VR
VR
$ 0.001474
+0.55%
-2.64%
-3.34%
$ 24.76M
$ 56.56M
2
Clearpool
Clearpool
CPOOL
$ 0.01652
+0.18%
-2.13%
-6.83%
$ 16.11M
$ 3.36M
3
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.13529
+0.07%
+3.41%
+15.84%
$ 13.51M
$ 1.01M
4
DAO Maker
DAO Maker
DAO
$ 0.01946
-0.36%
0.00%
-7.56%
$ 4.07M
$ 2.83M
5
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.00064475
+45.19%
+13.39%
+272.58%
$ 2.95M
$ 25.41K
6
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0.001148
0.00%
-0.60%
-3.92%
$ 2.07M
$ 43.32M
7
Symbiosis
Symbiosis
SIS
$ 0.02005
+0.05%
-1.14%
-5.03%
$ 1.94M
$ 4.54M
8
Numbers Protocol
Numbers Protocol
NUM
$ 0.002124
0.00%
+3.41%
+0.57%
$ 1.92M
$ 28.08M
9
Cere Network
Cere Network
CERE
$ 0.00020723
+0.01%
0.00%
+2.28%
$ 1.85M
$ 8.68K
10
Roundtable
Roundtable
RTB
$ 0.00243625
0.00%
--
+6.83%
$ 1.11M
$ 1.69K
11
Ternoa
Ternoa
CAPS
$ 0.0004397
+0.62%
+0.01%
+4.37%
$ 1.07M
$ 153.37
12
VAIOT
VAIOT
VAI
$ 0.00239
0.00%
+1.69%
+4.35%
$ 951.84K
$ 2.23M
13
Orion
Orion
ORN
$ 0.01232323
+0.27%
-0.00%
+0.24%
$ 772.05K
$ 35.23
14
Blockasset
Blockasset
BLOCK
$ 0.00121474
+0.01%
+0.04%
-1.28%
$ 378.70K
$ 1.40K
15
zkRace
zkRace
ZERC
$ 0.00260269
+0.01%
--
-0.25%
$ 312.33K
$ 198.48
16
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
NAVI
$ 0.001637
+0.25%
+3.63%
+3.50%
$ 263.10K
$ 16.76M
17
Wam
Wam
WAM
$ 0.00034988
+0.24%
--
-1.96%
$ 237.73K
$ 334.33
18
Crowny
Crowny
CRWNY
$ 0.00031078
+0.06%
--
-7.39%
$ 217.73K
$ 222.20
19
Ispolink
Ispolink
ISP
$ 2.244E-5
+7.73%
-1.10%
-7.04%
$ 213.05K
--
20
HAPI
HAPI
HAPI
$ 0.215683
+0.36%
-0.01%
+2.12%
$ 177.18K
$ 15.65
21
Hord
Hord
HORD
$ 0.00180892
+0.01%
-0.04%
-9.28%
$ 160.30K
$ 383.55
22
Gamium
Gamium
GMM
$ 4.54E-6
+1.11%
-1.50%
-7.16%
$ 142.93K
--
23
Hubble
Hubble
HBB
$ 0.00203442
-0.05%
+0.00%
+0.30%
$ 140.17K
$ 2.35
24
OpenOcean
OpenOcean
OOE
$ 0.00023978
0.00%
--
-22.60%
$ 137.76K
$ 6.08
25
Brokoli
Brokoli
BRKL
$ 0.00214114
+0.39%
--
-18.72%
$ 114.06K
$ 7.87K
26
Dafi Protocol
Dafi Protocol
DAFI
$ 9.534E-5
0.00%
+8.20%
+8.45%
$ 108.99K
--
27
Lossless
Lossless
LSS
$ 0.00096181
0.00%
--
-0.37%
$ 96.18K
$ 44.07
28
Smoothy
Smoothy
SMTY
$ 0.00100676
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 92.08K
$ 1.11
29
LayerAI
LayerAI
LAI
$ 3.866E-5
0.00%
-22.10%
0.00%
$ 88.71K
--
30
DeFiato
DeFiato
DFIAT
$ 0.00054538
0.00%
--
-2.70%
$ 81.38K
$ 4.62
31
Mochi Market
Mochi Market
MOMA
$ 0.00105163
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 38.99K
$ 2.03
32
PRIMAL
PRIMAL
PRIMAL
$ 1.305E-5
+0.15%
-8.80%
-20.86%
$ 37.63K
--
33
Yield Protocol
Yield Protocol
YIELD
$ 0.00023356
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 32.85K
$ 31.45
34
Convergence
Convergence
CONV
$ 4.27E-6
0.00%
+0.40%
+0.47%
$ 28.31K
--
35
XCAD Network
XCAD Network
XCAD
$ 0.00013671
+0.01%
+0.01%
-14.75%
$ 26.63K
$ 16.39
36
KingdomX
KingdomX
KT
$ 7.02E-5
0.00%
+1.70%
+28.74%
$ 25.95K
--
37
Seascape Crowns
Seascape Crowns
CWS
$ 0.00302869
+0.01%
0.00%
-40.73%
$ 23.16K
$ 30.77
38
Spellfire
Spellfire
SPELLFIRE
$ 3.179E-5
0.00%
-1.30%
-16.74%
$ 20.35K
--
39
ChainPort
ChainPort
PORTX
$ 0.0001017
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 17.40K
$ 174.25
40
FEAR
FEAR
FEAR
$ 0.00063773
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.30K
$ 1.10
41
SQUID MEME
SQUID MEME
GAME
$ 22.7182
-0.72%
-0.82%
+16.51%
--
$ 2.58K
42
Silencio
Silencio
SLC
$ 0.000067199
-0.38%
+1.20%
+2.90%
--
$ 1.13B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are DaoMaker Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
DaoMaker Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 42 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $76.30M.
What is the best-performing DaoMaker Launchpad token right now?
Among DaoMaker Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, FITFI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.39% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many DaoMaker Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 42 DaoMaker Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular DaoMaker Launchpad tokens include VR, CPOOL, ALICE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the DaoMaker Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all DaoMaker Launchpad tokens is approximately $76.30M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the DaoMaker Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.