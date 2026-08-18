STONK Price(STONK)
The live STONK (STONK) price today is ￡ 0.006712, with a 10.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current STONK to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.006712 per STONK.
STONK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- STONK. During the last 24 hours, STONK traded between ￡ 0.005267 (low) and ￡ 0.009268 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, STONK moved +10.06% in the last hour and -43.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 84.58K.
SOL
The current Market Cap of STONK is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 84.58K. The circulating supply of STONK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 6.71M.
+10.06%
-10.87%
-43.93%
-43.93%
Track the price changes of STONK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.000598
|-10.87%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.006012
|+858.85%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.006012
|+858.85%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.006012
|+858.85%
Today, STONK recorded a change of ￡ -0.000598 (-10.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.006012 (+858.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, STONK saw a change of ￡ +0.006012 (+858.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.006012 (+858.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of STONK (STONK)?
Check out the STONK Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate STONK recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the STONK market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|Price < S2
|Below S2
|Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.
STONK_USDT is trading at 0.00792 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the central pivot level of 0.009217. The pivot structure indicates a dense cluster of support levels ranging from S1 to R2 above. Currently, the market is in a low-range consolidation phase. The moving average (MA) and exponential moving average (EMA) are aligned in a bullish configuration, signaling a potential buying opportunity. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator continues to show a death cross pattern, while the RSI remains in neutral territory. The fast and slow stochastic indicators exhibit directional divergence, suggesting that short-term momentum has yet to coalesce into a unified force. Volatility remains in a contracting pattern. The immediate key support level lies at 0.008667, approximately 9.4% away from the current price. On the upside, the primary resistance zone is centered around 0.009217, roughly 16.3% above the current price. Below, traders should closely monitor the validity of the previous low as a support level. Above, the main resistance is concentrated near 0.009009. At this juncture, both long and short positions appear locked in a stalemate.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of STONK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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STONK is a meme coin.
For a more in-depth understanding of STONK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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|Type
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