STONK Price Today

The live STONK (STONK) price today is ￡ 0.006712, with a 10.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current STONK to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.006712 per STONK.

STONK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- STONK. During the last 24 hours, STONK traded between ￡ 0.005267 (low) and ￡ 0.009268 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, STONK moved +10.06% in the last hour and -43.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 84.58K.

STONK (STONK) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 84.58K￡ 84.58K ￡ 84.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 6.71M￡ 6.71M ￡ 6.71M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of STONK is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 84.58K. The circulating supply of STONK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 6.71M.