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The live STONK price today is 0.006712 GBP.STONK market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time STONK to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live STONK price today is 0.006712 GBP.STONK market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time STONK to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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STONK Price Info

What is STONK

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STONK Price Forecast

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STONK Price(STONK)

1 STONK to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0048983
￡0.0048983￡0.0048983
-10.88%1D
GBP
STONK (STONK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:02:40 (UTC+8)

STONK Price Today

The live STONK (STONK) price today is ￡ 0.006712, with a 10.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current STONK to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.006712 per STONK.

STONK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- STONK. During the last 24 hours, STONK traded between ￡ 0.005267 (low) and ￡ 0.009268 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, STONK moved +10.06% in the last hour and -43.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 84.58K.

STONK (STONK) Market Information

--
----

￡ 84.58K
￡ 84.58K￡ 84.58K

￡ 6.71M
￡ 6.71M￡ 6.71M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of STONK is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 84.58K. The circulating supply of STONK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 6.71M.

STONK Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.005267
￡ 0.005267￡ 0.005267
24H Low
￡ 0.009268
￡ 0.009268￡ 0.009268
24H High

￡ 0.005267
￡ 0.005267￡ 0.005267

￡ 0.009268
￡ 0.009268￡ 0.009268

--
----

--
----

+10.06%

-10.87%

-43.93%

-43.93%

STONK (STONK) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of STONK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.000598-10.87%
30 Days￡ +0.006012+858.85%
60 Days￡ +0.006012+858.85%
90 Days￡ +0.006012+858.85%
STONK Price Change Today

Today, STONK recorded a change of ￡ -0.000598 (-10.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

STONK 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.006012 (+858.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

STONK 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STONK saw a change of ￡ +0.006012 (+858.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

STONK 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.006012 (+858.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of STONK (STONK)?

Check out the STONK Price History page now.

Analysis for STONK

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate STONK recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

STONK market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the STONK market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPrice < S2Below S2Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.

STONK_USDT is trading at 0.00792 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the central pivot level of 0.009217. The pivot structure indicates a dense cluster of support levels ranging from S1 to R2 above. Currently, the market is in a low-range consolidation phase. The moving average (MA) and exponential moving average (EMA) are aligned in a bullish configuration, signaling a potential buying opportunity. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator continues to show a death cross pattern, while the RSI remains in neutral territory. The fast and slow stochastic indicators exhibit directional divergence, suggesting that short-term momentum has yet to coalesce into a unified force. Volatility remains in a contracting pattern. The immediate key support level lies at 0.008667, approximately 9.4% away from the current price. On the upside, the primary resistance zone is centered around 0.009217, roughly 16.3% above the current price. Below, traders should closely monitor the validity of the previous low as a support level. Above, the main resistance is concentrated near 0.009009. At this juncture, both long and short positions appear locked in a stalemate.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence STONK's prices?

STONK price drivers include meme coin market sentiment, social media hype, and community engagement. Liquidity levels on DEXs, broader crypto trends like Bitcoin's movement, and speculative trading volume also play key roles. Lack of intrinsic utility means prices rely heavily on viral trends and investor psychology rather than fundamentals.

Why do people want to know STONK's price today?

Investors track STONK price for real-time valuation, enabling timely buy or sell decisions. Monitoring fluctuations helps assess market sentiment, manage risk, and identify trading opportunities. Accurate, up-to-date pricing is crucial for portfolio management and maximizing potential returns in the volatile crypto market.

Price Prediction for STONK

STONK (STONK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STONK in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
STONK (STONK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of STONK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price STONK will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STONK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking STONK Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest STONK in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with STONK? Buying STONK is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy STONK. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your STONK (STONK) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and STONK will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy STONK (STONK) Guide

What can you do with STONK

Owning STONK allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying STONK (STONK) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is STONK (STONK)

STONK is a meme coin.

STONK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STONK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official STONK Website
Block Explorer

Category :

LaunchpadSolana Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STONK

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:02:40 (UTC+8)

STONK (STONK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about STONK

STONK USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on STONK with leverage. Explore STONK USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade STONK (STONK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live STONK price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STONK/USD1
￡0.00491363
￡0.00491363￡0.00491363
-11.79%
8.09M (USDT)
STONK/USDT
￡0.00489684
￡0.00489684￡0.00489684
-10.91%
13.04M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STONK-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

STONK
STONK
GBP
GBP

1 STONK = 0.00489976 GBP