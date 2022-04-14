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Top Cybersecurity Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cybersecurity sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
CONFLUX
CONFLUX
CFX
$ 0.04177
-0.41%
-2.61%
-0.07%
$ 217.74M
$ 1.33M
2
GoPlus Security
GoPlus Security
GPS
$ 0.017609
-1.33%
+11.34%
+90.01%
$ 83.38M
$ 22.57M
3
QANplatform
QANplatform
QANX
$ 0.01293318
+0.41%
+0.01%
+0.57%
$ 21.99M
$ 19.84K
4
CertiK
CertiK
CTK
$ 0.10618
+0.10%
-3.87%
-1.72%
$ 16.97M
$ 516.00K
5
Forta
Forta
FORT
$ 0.01254
+0.16%
+1.69%
-0.94%
$ 8.01M
$ 4.66M
6
PolySwarm
PolySwarm
NCT
$ 0.00413826
+0.01%
-0.00%
+0.04%
$ 7.80M
$ 28.81K
7
Mysterium
Mysterium
MYST
$ 0.11355
+0.27%
-2.18%
-5.20%
$ 2.26M
$ 282.98K
8
QuStream
QuStream
QST
$ 0.00183905
+0.54%
-0.04%
-2.04%
$ 1.84M
$ 13.80K
9
HAI
HAI
HAI
$ 0.001829
-0.05%
+3.27%
+14.58%
$ 1.53M
$ 14.17M
10
Cellframe
Cellframe
CELL
$ 0.0354
+0.25%
+0.48%
-4.30%
$ 1.01M
$ 2.44M
11
PureFi
PureFi
UFI
$ 0.00365931
+0.77%
+0.01%
+2.40%
$ 342.03K
$ 20.06
12
Biometric Financial
Biometric Financial
BIOFI
$ 0.00007972
+0.01%
+0.77%
+4.44%
$ 312.05K
$ 651.42M
13
CheckDot
CheckDot
CDT
$ 0.02402244
+0.24%
-0.00%
-0.60%
$ 229.16K
$ 31.56
14
SmartCredit
SmartCredit
SMARTCREDIT
$ 0.103928
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 214.52K
$ 2.67
15
AgentLISA
AgentLISA
LISA
$ 0.00098275
+0.02%
-0.01%
-7.99%
$ 212.49K
$ 1.16K
16
HAPI
HAPI
HAPI
$ 0.215683
+0.36%
-0.01%
+2.12%
$ 177.18K
$ 15.65
17
Sharpe AI
Sharpe AI
SAI
$ 0.0008622
-0.07%
+0.49%
+0.06%
$ 96.48K
$ 49.25M
18
Lossless
Lossless
LSS
$ 0.00096181
0.00%
--
-0.37%
$ 96.18K
$ 44.07
19
The Audit Oracle
The Audit Oracle
AUDIT
$ 0.00016929
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 68.96K
$ 3.12
20
IRONCLAD SECURITY
IRONCLAD SECURITY
ICLAD
$ 8.936E-5
0.00%
-1.20%
+5.84%
$ 62.20K
--
21
LESTER by Virtuals
LESTER by Virtuals
LESTER
$ 4.807E-5
0.00%
-2.30%
+1.71%
$ 48.07K
--
22
x402guard
x402guard
X40G
$ 5.978E-5
0.00%
+9.60%
+9.45%
$ 37.31K
--
23
baibysitter
baibysitter
BAIBY
$ 2.834E-5
-0.32%
-3.50%
-7.63%
$ 24.32K
--
24
ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals
ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals
SLAYER
$ 1.104E-5
0.00%
+2.40%
+1.19%
$ 11.04K
--
25
Immunefi
Immunefi
IMU
$ 0.002351
+0.43%
-7.50%
+12.58%
--
$ 25.88M
26
Arcium
Arcium
ARX
$ 0.1131
-1.73%
+2.07%
-0.70%
--
$ 1.16M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cybersecurity tokens and why are they popular?
Cybersecurity tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 26 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $364.45M.
What is the best-performing Cybersecurity token right now?
Among Cybersecurity tokens tracked on MEXC, GPS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 11.34% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cybersecurity tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 26 Cybersecurity tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cybersecurity tokens include CFX, GPS, QANX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cybersecurity category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Cybersecurity tokens is approximately $364.45M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cybersecurity sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.