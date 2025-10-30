Foundry (FDRY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00153897 $ 0.00153897 $ 0.00153897 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.00153897$ 0.00153897 $ 0.00153897 All Time High $ 0.00188783$ 0.00188783 $ 0.00188783 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.99% Price Change (1D) -39.11% Price Change (7D) +23.71% Price Change (7D) +23.71%

Foundry (FDRY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FDRY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00153897, showing active market volatility. FDRY's all-time high price is $ 0.00188783, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FDRY has changed by +1.99% over the past hour, -39.11% over 24 hours, and +23.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Foundry (FDRY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 936.90K$ 936.90K $ 936.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 936.90K$ 936.90K $ 936.90K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,983,685.1787281 999,983,685.1787281 999,983,685.1787281

The current Market Cap of Foundry is $ 936.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FDRY is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999983685.1787281. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 936.90K.