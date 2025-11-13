GetFoundry is a specialized AI agent foundry that builds domain-expert agents capable of performing actual business tasks, starting with professional video marketing. Unlike generic AI tools that try to do everything poorly, GetFoundry creates agents that excel at specific functions - beginning with GetVideos.app, which solved character consistency in AI video generation using Veo 3 technology. The project aims to replace expensive human specialists with AI agents that can generate professional-grade marketing videos in hours rather than weeks, at a fraction of traditional agency costs. The foundry approach means each new agent will serve different business functions while maintaining the high specialization standard proven by the video marketing agent.