Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Believe.app Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Believe.app Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Kled AI
Kled AI
KLED
$ 0,01000883
+0,11%
-0,02%
-2,36%
$ 10,01M
$ 441,86K
2
Prompt
Prompt
PROMPT
$ 0,02137
-0,19%
-3,06%
-2,75%
$ 9,82M
$ 2,92M
3
Believe
Believe
BELIEVE
$ 0,00120885
+1,47%
+0,03%
-6,33%
$ 1,55M
$ 1,03M
4
Dupe
Dupe
DUPE
$ 0,00146971
0,00%
-0,04%
-10,84%
$ 1,47M
$ 18,12K
5
Avo
Avo
AVO
$ 0,00124334
-0,32%
-0,03%
+13,37%
$ 1,24M
$ 5,88K
6
Infraxa
Infraxa
INFRA
$ 0,00026209
-0,27%
+0,01%
-1,74%
$ 262,09K
$ 83,65
7
VIVA
VIVA
VIVA
$ 0,00014529
-0,26%
--
-9,32%
$ 145,29K
$ 115,23
8
Jatevo
Jatevo
JTVO
$ 0,00014322
-0,24%
+0,06%
-3,27%
$ 143,20K
$ 1,97K
9
SUBY
SUBY
SUBY
$ 0,00011499
-1,41%
-0,02%
-12,27%
$ 114,98K
$ 350,71
10
VIRUS
VIRUS
VIRUS
$ 0,00011138
-0,26%
+0,02%
-1,04%
$ 111,38K
$ 136,23
11
AgentHub
AgentHub
DIRA
$ 5,449E-5
+0,04%
+1,40%
-25,10%
$ 54,41K
--
12
Startup
Startup
STARTUP
$ 4,909E-5
-3,16%
-3,50%
-4,97%
$ 48,58K
--
13
Inbox
Inbox
INBOX
$ 2,852E-5
+0,04%
+0,90%
-2,73%
$ 28,50K
--
14
gooncoin
gooncoin
GOONC
$ 2,735E-5
0,00%
-5,00%
-9,68%
$ 27,34K
--
15
Giggles
Giggles
GIGGLES
$ 2,36E-5
0,00%
+0,70%
+2,08%
$ 21,85K
--
16
Foundry
Foundry
FDRY
$ 2,15E-5
0,00%
+1,40%
-5,16%
$ 21,49K
--
17
Noodle
Noodle
NOODLE
$ 1,77E-5
0,00%
+2,70%
-1,39%
$ 17,70K
--
18
Yapper
Yapper
YAPPER
$ 1,713E-5
0,00%
+0,40%
-3,38%
$ 17,13K
--
19
SocialCrab
SocialCrab
SCRB
$ 1,3E-5
0,00%
+2,60%
+2,52%
$ 13,00K
--
20
AfterHour
AfterHour
AH
$ 2,165E-5
0,00%
-2,20%
0,00%
$ 12,69K
--
21
FITCOIN
FITCOIN
FITCOIN
$ 1,341E-5
0,00%
-0,40%
-4,35%
$ 12,38K
--
22
Yourself
Yourself
YOURSELF
$ 1,226E-5
0,00%
-0,60%
0,00%
$ 12,25K
--
23
CreatorGen
CreatorGen
CREATOR
$ 1,222E-5
0,00%
-9,30%
0,00%
$ 12,22K
--
24
WaterMinder
WaterMinder
WMDR
$ 1,162E-5
0,00%
-0,80%
+0,61%
$ 11,62K
--
25
Superfriend
Superfriend
SUPFRIEND
$ 1,136E-5
0,00%
-0,40%
0,00%
$ 11,35K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Believe.app Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Believe.app Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 25 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $25.19M.
What is the best-performing Believe.app Ecosystem token right now?
Among Believe.app Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, NOODLE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Believe.app Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 25 Believe.app Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Believe.app Ecosystem tokens include KLED, PROMPT, BELIEVE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Believe.app Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Believe.app Ecosystem tokens is approximately $25.19M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Believe.app Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.