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Top Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Baby Claw
Baby Claw
BABYCLAW
$ 0,091376
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 91,38M
$ 5,43
2
KellyClaude
KellyClaude
KELLYCLAUDE
$ 6,03E-6
-1,47%
+1,60%
+5,05%
$ 601,98K
--
3
TurboUSD Unstablecoin
TurboUSD Unstablecoin
₸USD
$ 3,99E-6
-0,25%
+1,70%
+2,31%
$ 387,55K
--
4
Moltbook
Moltbook
MOLT
$ 3,35E-6
0,00%
-0,80%
-13,66%
$ 334,80K
--
5
CLAWNCH
CLAWNCH
CLAWNCH
$ 1,99E-6
0,00%
-3,50%
+12,43%
$ 199,05K
--
6
Moltask
Moltask
MOLTASK
$ 5,137E-5
0,00%
-75,90%
0,00%
$ 51,38K
--
7
Clawris
Clawris
CLAWRIS
$ 5,007E-5
0,00%
+38,50%
0,00%
$ 50,07K
--
8
openagentmarket
openagentmarket
OPENAGENTMARKET
$ 4,16207E-7
0,00%
-0,30%
-0,70%
$ 41,62K
--
9
MOLTYCASH
MOLTYCASH
MOLTYCASH
$ 4,6825E-7
-0,11%
-5,10%
-4,78%
$ 41,38K
--
10
MOLT BUNKER
MOLT BUNKER
BUNKER
$ 4,01915E-7
-0,10%
+1,90%
+2,12%
$ 40,19K
--
11
x402guard
x402guard
X40G
$ 5,978E-5
0,00%
+9,60%
+9,45%
$ 37,31K
--
12
Molthunt
Molthunt
MOLTH
$ 3,69076E-7
0,00%
-0,30%
-3,08%
$ 36,91K
--
13
CLAW HARBOR
CLAW HARBOR
HARBOR
$ 3,6872E-7
0,00%
-0,60%
-0,47%
$ 36,87K
--
14
wintermolt
wintermolt
WINTERMOLT
$ 4,12917E-7
0,00%
+0,20%
0,00%
$ 35,47K
--
15
Clawshi
Clawshi
CLAWSHI
$ 3,52051E-7
0,00%
+0,10%
-2,76%
$ 35,21K
--
16
fomolt
fomolt
FOMOLT
$ 3,21071E-7
0,00%
-0,10%
-2,42%
$ 32,11K
--
17
aaigotchi
aaigotchi
AAI
$ 3,20768E-7
-0,11%
+0,60%
+0,68%
$ 32,08K
--
18
moltline
moltline
MOLTLINE
$ 3,02856E-7
0,00%
+1,10%
0,00%
$ 30,29K
--
19
TACHI
TACHI
TACHI
$ 3,00879E-7
-0,10%
-2,70%
-4,92%
$ 30,09K
--
20
clawfred
clawfred
FRED
$ 3,02798E-7
0,00%
+0,30%
0,00%
$ 29,64K
--
21
ClawiAi
ClawiAi
CLAWIAI
$ 2,90996E-7
0,00%
+0,10%
+0,05%
$ 29,09K
--
22
ClawCloudX
ClawCloudX
CLOUDX
$ 2,5417E-7
0,00%
+0,20%
-2,59%
$ 25,42K
--
23
Molt Road
Molt Road
MOLTROAD
$ 2,42214E-7
-0,17%
+1,80%
+1,84%
$ 24,22K
--
24
Iron Claw
Iron Claw
IRONCLAW
$ 2,34901E-7
0,00%
+13,30%
0,00%
$ 23,49K
--
25
CLAWBSTER
CLAWBSTER
CLAWBSTER
$ 2,25872E-7
-0,11%
+0,60%
+0,53%
$ 22,59K
--
26
MoltyPics
MoltyPics
MOLTYPICS
$ 2,25049E-7
0,00%
-0,60%
0,00%
$ 22,51K
--
27
Foundry
Foundry
FDRY
$ 2,147E-5
-0,14%
+1,50%
-5,29%
$ 21,47K
--
28
CLAW BEACON
CLAW BEACON
BEACON
$ 2,11589E-7
0,00%
-4,40%
0,00%
$ 21,16K
--
29
ClawdBIOS
ClawdBIOS
CBIOS
$ 2,0327E-7
+1,15%
+1,20%
-1,17%
$ 20,33K
--
30
MoltBrain
MoltBrain
BRAIN
$ 2,0307E-7
0,00%
-7,30%
0,00%
$ 20,31K
--
31
Myobot
Myobot
MOLT_MYOBOT
$ 1,95564E-7
0,00%
+1,20%
+2,00%
$ 19,56K
--
32
Moltworks
Moltworks
MOLTWORKS
$ 1,94555E-7
0,00%
-11,40%
0,00%
$ 19,46K
--
33
ClawZilla
ClawZilla
CLAWZ
$ 1,9132E-7
0,00%
-2,10%
-1,41%
$ 19,13K
--
34
Claw16z
Claw16z
CLAW16Z
$ 1,90154E-7
0,00%
+0,60%
+0,46%
$ 19,02K
--
35
Custos
Custos
CUSTOS
$ 1,89261E-7
0,00%
+1,90%
0,00%
$ 18,93K
--
36
BlueClaw
BlueClaw
BCLAW
$ 1,79927E-7
0,00%
-5,00%
0,00%
$ 17,99K
--
37
ClawdVine
ClawdVine
CLAWDVINE
$ 1,83887E-7
0,00%
-9,10%
-8,95%
$ 17,53K
--
38
MoltID
MoltID
MOLTID
$ 1,633E-5
-0,12%
+5,10%
-23,98%
$ 15,61K
--
39
Molt domains
Molt domains
MOLTD
$ 1,43616E-7
0,00%
+2,60%
0,00%
$ 14,36K
--
40
Contentos
Contentos
COS
$ 0,0001555
-1,39%
+6,04%
-7,95%
--
$ 386,63M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 40 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $93.85M.
What is the best-performing Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed token right now?
Among Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, CLAWRIS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 38.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 40 Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens include BABYCLAW, KELLYCLAUDE, ₸USD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens is approximately $93.85M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.