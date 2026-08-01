FIO Protocol Price Today

The live FIO Protocol (FIO) price today is $ 0, with a 2.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FIO.

FIO Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 264,627, with a circulating supply of 923.28M FIO. During the last 24 hours, FIO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.560433, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FIO moved -0.00% in the last hour and -2.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.65K.

FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 264.63K$ 264.63K $ 264.63K Volume (24H) $ 1.65K$ 1.65K $ 1.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 286.62K$ 286.62K $ 286.62K Circulation Supply 923.28M 923.28M 923.28M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FIO Protocol is $ 264.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.65K. The circulating supply of FIO is 923.28M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 286.62K.