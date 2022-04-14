Layer 1 (L1) blockchains act as the foundational infrastructure of the Web3 ecosystem, independently processing and recording transactions. These base networks utilise native consensus mechanisms to ensure security and decentralisation. Developers build decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts directly on top of these chains. Prominent examples include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

The blockchain trilemma states that Layer 1 networks struggle to simultaneously achieve perfect decentralisation, absolute security, and high scalability, often forcing developers to compromise on one aspect to enhance the others.

The market valuation of Layer 1 tokens is primarily driven by developer adoption, active user metrics, the total value locked (TVL) within the network, and the utility required to pay for Layer 1 transaction fees.

Layer 1 blockchains serve as the base security and settlement layer. In contrast, Layer 2 scaling networks are built on top of Layer 1 blockchains to execute transactions faster and cheaper, eventually settling the final data back to the Layer 1 chain.

Layer 1 (L1) cryptocurrencies are the native tokens of independent blockchain networks. Layer 1 networks possess their own consensus mechanisms and process transactions directly on their own foundational architecture.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Layer 1 (L1) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.