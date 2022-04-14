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Top Layer 1 Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Layer 1 (L1) blockchains act as the foundational infrastructure of the Web3 ecosystem, independently processing and recording transactions. These base networks utilise native consensus mechanisms to ensure security and decentralisation. Developers build decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts directly on top of these chains. Prominent examples include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,762.58
+0.39%
+0.62%
+1.51%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.88K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,914.47
+0.24%
-0.28%
+0.48%
$ 229.68B
$ 70.05K
3
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 603.24
+0.17%
-0.75%
-1.43%
$ 81.15B
$ 14.80K
4
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.0021
+0.12%
-0.52%
-1.18%
$ 62.05B
$ 11.33M
5
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.93
+0.14%
+0.54%
+0.81%
$ 44.28B
$ 411.04K
6
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3325
+0.06%
+0.27%
-1.07%
$ 31.53B
$ 19.19M
7
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.37
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
8
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 507.86
-0.16%
-1.91%
+3.85%
$ 8.42B
$ 2.78K
9
Monero
Monero
XMR
$ 415.05
+1.81%
+0.82%
+4.32%
$ 7.82B
$ 4.72K
10
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1755
-0.29%
0.00%
-4.44%
$ 6.34B
$ 12.58M
11
Stellar
Stellar
XLM
$ 0.1547
-0.13%
-3.09%
-3.75%
$ 5.19B
$ 1.45M
12
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 204.1
0.00%
-0.44%
-4.59%
$ 4.09B
$ 3.05K
13
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.09117
-0.49%
-1.59%
-8.00%
$ 3.54B
$ 2.77M
14
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.313
0.00%
-1.73%
-2.90%
$ 3.50B
$ 542.04K
15
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 44.35
-0.04%
+0.43%
-1.20%
$ 3.44B
$ 55.18K
16
Hedera
Hedera
HBAR
$ 0.06621
+0.23%
+0.02%
+0.03%
$ 2.86B
$ 1.77M
17
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.358
+0.41%
+0.49%
-0.59%
$ 2.75B
$ 47.15K
18
$ 0.6539
+0.09%
-3.31%
-4.69%
$ 2.64B
$ 1.68M
19
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 191.79
-0.12%
-2.69%
-4.06%
$ 2.11B
$ 5.30K
20
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.628
+0.15%
-1.13%
-1.14%
$ 2.10B
$ 507.50K
21
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.04665
+0.45%
-1.72%
-1.00%
$ 2.08B
$ 2.03M
22
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.13727
+0.14%
-0.76%
+2.12%
$ 1.49B
$ 75.57K
23
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.219
-0.54%
-2.29%
-0.49%
$ 1.23B
$ 51.89K
24
Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic
ETC
$ 6.06
-0.33%
-2.27%
-4.88%
$ 948.93M
$ 8.26K
25
Pi Network
Pi Network
PI
$ 0.08712
-0.08%
+0.45%
-1.02%
$ 936.05M
$ 1.15M
26
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0.025365
+0.55%
-1.30%
-1.37%
$ 697.17M
$ 15.72M
27
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.07793
+0.21%
-1.84%
-2.50%
$ 689.93M
$ 868.43K
28
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08174
-1.20%
-1.94%
-5.28%
$ 629.82M
$ 14.60M
29
XDC Network
XDC Network
XDC
$ 0.02685
-0.07%
-0.59%
+0.26%
$ 552.37M
$ 2.65M
30
$ 0.005914
+0.03%
-0.29%
-2.22%
$ 504.01M
$ 9.82M
31
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.6239
-0.13%
-7.27%
-11.15%
$ 491.56M
$ 3.87M
32
Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain
HASH
$ 0.00842452
+0.28%
+0.02%
+2.74%
$ 476.97M
$ 58.27K
33
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0.5264
-0.08%
+0.92%
-7.95%
$ 436.13M
$ 232.69K
34
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 4.053
-0.34%
-1.02%
-11.12%
$ 405.88M
$ 162.32K
35
VeChain
VeChain
VET
$ 0.004424
+0.07%
-1.03%
-4.63%
$ 378.76M
$ 9.19M
36
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.039
0.00%
-2.96%
-2.75%
$ 281.13M
$ 1.36M
37
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3015
+0.07%
0.00%
-2.46%
$ 277.08M
$ 687.71K
38
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 131.11
+0.05%
-0.21%
-0.58%
$ 275.12M
$ 706.20
39
Monad
Monad
MON
$ 0.02109
0.00%
+4.88%
-3.23%
$ 251.52M
$ 8.34M
40
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.2001
-0.40%
+1.47%
+2.98%
$ 218.01M
$ 310.10K
41
Unit Bitcoin
Unit Bitcoin
UBTC
$ 64,205
+0.07%
+0.01%
+1.26%
$ 210.15M
$ 19.37M
42
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 11.419
+0.54%
-6.15%
-7.19%
$ 197.67M
$ 12.11K
43
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0.03214
-0.59%
-2.54%
-7.58%
$ 142.96M
$ 2.47M
44
Kaia
Kaia
KAIA
$ 0.02254
-0.45%
-4.69%
-15.79%
$ 141.78M
$ 2.77M
45
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.4131
+0.12%
-1.41%
-2.95%
$ 139.34M
$ 309.40K
46
Theta Network
Theta Network
THETA
$ 0.139078
+0.46%
+0.01%
+4.00%
$ 138.95M
$ 3.22M
47
Plasma
Plasma
XPL
$ 0.07618
+0.07%
-0.56%
+1.21%
$ 137.27M
$ 86.61M
48
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001418
+0.21%
+0.14%
-9.84%
$ 135.56M
$ 88.28M
49
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.513
-0.73%
+0.83%
+0.29%
$ 130.46M
$ 73.62K
50
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.2564
-0.39%
-1.74%
-4.98%
$ 126.85M
$ 344.44K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Layer 1 (L1) cryptocurrencies?
Layer 1 (L1) cryptocurrencies are the native tokens of independent blockchain networks. Layer 1 networks possess their own consensus mechanisms and process transactions directly on their own foundational architecture.
How do Layer 1 blockchains differ from Layer 2 scaling networks?
Layer 1 blockchains serve as the base security and settlement layer. In contrast, Layer 2 scaling networks are built on top of Layer 1 blockchains to execute transactions faster and cheaper, eventually settling the final data back to the Layer 1 chain.
What factors drive the market valuation of Layer 1 tokens?
The market valuation of Layer 1 tokens is primarily driven by developer adoption, active user metrics, the total value locked (TVL) within the network, and the utility required to pay for Layer 1 transaction fees.
Why are network transaction fees necessary for Layer 1 blockchains?
Network transaction fees on Layer 1 blockchains incentivise miners or validators to process operations and secure the ledger, while simultaneously preventing malicious spam attacks on the Layer 1 network.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Layer 1 (L1) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.