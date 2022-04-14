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Top YZI Labs Portfolio Tokens by Market Capitalisation

The YZI Labs (formerly Binance Labs) portfolio features blockchain projects backed by this leading industry incubator and venture capital arm. These tokens span various sectors like Web3 infrastructure and DeFi, representing strategic investments that have passed rigorous institutional due diligence. Tracking this category helps investors identify technically robust projects and follow institutional capital flows.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 0.6561
-0.43%
-3.35%
-4.39%
$ 2.64B
$ 2.00M
2
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08463
-0.51%
+1.50%
-4.43%
$ 786.34M
$ 2.50M
3
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 2.3974
-0.42%
+1.46%
+2.23%
$ 594.68M
$ 1.06M
4
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.472
+0.20%
-0.20%
+1.24%
$ 516.18M
$ 207.52K
5
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0.5295
+0.23%
+1.50%
-6.75%
$ 439.13M
$ 237.48K
6
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 4.066
-0.42%
-1.98%
-10.81%
$ 405.18M
$ 164.84K
7
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2427
+0.17%
-3.94%
-11.34%
$ 366.29M
$ 1.89M
8
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0.67292
+5.70%
+7.19%
+0.35%
$ 281.42M
$ 1.85M
9
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3025
0.00%
+0.17%
-1.63%
$ 277.91M
$ 700.04K
10
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00004726
-0.57%
-1.44%
-5.06%
$ 260.07M
$ 2.43B
11
BitTorrent
BitTorrent
BTT
$ 0.000000261
0.00%
+0.23%
-0.34%
$ 258.41M
$ 219.50B
12
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.356
+0.44%
+2.80%
+1.88%
$ 232.05M
$ 191.10K
13
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.8458
+0.04%
-1.31%
-3.24%
$ 146.06M
$ 73.04K
14
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.37156
+0.24%
-0.58%
-3.76%
$ 124.17M
$ 166.35K
15
Chiliz
Chiliz
CHZ
$ 0.01195
-0.42%
-2.46%
-4.19%
$ 123.91M
$ 7.93M
16
SafePal
SafePal
SFP
$ 0.2398
-0.37%
+1.91%
+0.04%
$ 120.00M
$ 225.28K
17
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08329
-0.10%
+0.14%
-0.24%
$ 117.10M
$ 1.02M
18
$ 0.03906
+0.18%
-1.41%
-0.48%
$ 114.63M
$ 1.79M
19
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSX
EGLD
$ 2.73
-0.37%
-1.41%
+2.25%
$ 82.20M
$ 24.63K
20
GoPlus Security
GoPlus Security
GPS
$ 0.017288
+0.34%
+5.40%
+85.43%
$ 81.46M
$ 21.83M
21
Lista USD
Lista USD
LISUSD
$ 0.997841
+0.02%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 75.00M
$ 9.41K
22
Gala
Gala
GALA
$ 0.001424
-0.28%
-13.53%
-16.99%
$ 68.61M
$ 628.60M
23
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.1996
-0.25%
-3.58%
-0.40%
$ 65.48M
$ 316.33K
24
Kava Labs
Kava Labs
KAVA
$ 0.04081
+0.02%
+0.17%
+0.47%
$ 44.21M
$ 1.35M
25
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03593
-0.08%
+0.36%
-0.88%
$ 42.21M
$ 22.21M
26
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.005327
-0.11%
-0.17%
-2.25%
$ 41.28M
$ 12.99M
27
$ 0.004461
-0.09%
-1.37%
-4.34%
$ 38.74M
$ 12.49M
28
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0.02766
-0.07%
-2.58%
-2.93%
$ 38.54M
$ 2.27M
29
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.01018
-0.98%
+2.13%
-5.00%
$ 37.79M
$ 6.12M
30
$ 0.005925
-0.20%
-0.69%
+0.10%
$ 37.75M
$ 9.16M
31
Tellor Tributes
Tellor Tributes
TRB
$ 13.11
-0.15%
+0.00%
-2.82%
$ 36.76M
$ 41.59M
32
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.04741
-0.32%
-2.61%
-4.72%
$ 36.64M
$ 1.29M
33
APRO
APRO
AT
$ 0.14643
-1.68%
-3.76%
-10.74%
$ 36.53M
$ 381.70K
34
Mask Network
Mask Network
MASK
$ 0.3576
+0.87%
+2.28%
+0.50%
$ 35.88M
$ 161.78K
35
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.003347
+0.36%
-1.21%
-1.84%
$ 33.56M
$ 17.01M
36
Dusk Network
Dusk Network
DUSK
$ 0.06516
-0.09%
-3.86%
+4.48%
$ 32.43M
$ 1.00M
37
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003021
-0.07%
+0.50%
-3.91%
$ 30.01M
$ 1.87B
38
Terra
Terra
LUNA
$ 0.04192
+0.45%
-1.13%
-3.87%
$ 29.79M
$ 2.20M
39
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0004655
+0.04%
+0.52%
-6.13%
$ 29.55M
$ 130.60M
40
EDU Coin
EDU Coin
EDU
$ 0.03712
-0.38%
-1.44%
-5.65%
$ 28.58M
$ 1.72M
41
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.05992
+0.15%
-1.83%
+1.15%
$ 27.36M
$ 915.97K
42
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.148724
-0.13%
-0.01%
-7.13%
$ 26.90M
$ 1.43M
43
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.004831
-0.02%
-2.02%
-4.04%
$ 26.76M
$ 13.18M
44
Manta Network
Manta Network
MANTA
$ 0.05604
+0.16%
-1.34%
-2.06%
$ 26.54M
$ 932.56K
45
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02022
-0.10%
-1.08%
-6.59%
$ 26.25M
$ 3.37M
46
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.006033
-0.13%
-3.05%
-3.00%
$ 24.16M
$ 9.77M
47
Renzo
Renzo
REZ
$ 0.002673
-0.15%
-1.77%
-4.00%
$ 22.78M
$ 27.55M
48
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02436792
+0.58%
+0.00%
-3.44%
$ 22.74M
$ 2.97M
49
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.22625
-4.71%
+27.11%
+102.82%
$ 22.58M
$ 4.76M
50
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.02158
+0.46%
+1.07%
-9.45%
$ 21.75M
$ 4.86M

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the YZI Labs Portfolio represent in the cryptocurrency market?
The YZI Labs Portfolio represents a curated collection of blockchain projects and cryptocurrencies that have received strategic investment and incubation support from YZI Labs (formerly Binance Labs), a leading industry venture capital arm.
Why is YZI Labs considered a significant venture capital indicator for crypto?
YZI Labs is considered a significant indicator because projects backed by this entity have passed rigorous institutional due diligence, often signalling strong technical fundamentals and a higher likelihood of long-term success.
Do tokens backed by YZI Labs typically have higher market liquidity?
Generally, yes. Tokens backed by YZI Labs often benefit from extensive ecosystem support and frequently secure listings on top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges, which significantly enhances their global market liquidity.
What types of blockchain projects are usually included in the YZI Labs portfolio?
The YZI Labs portfolio is highly diversified, typically including foundational Web3 infrastructure, decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols, innovative GameFi platforms, and emerging artificial intelligence (AI) networks.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.