The YZI Labs (formerly Binance Labs) portfolio features blockchain projects backed by this leading industry incubator and venture capital arm. These tokens span various sectors like Web3 infrastructure and DeFi, representing strategic investments that have passed rigorous institutional due diligence. Tracking this category helps investors identify technically robust projects and follow institutional capital flows.

While inclusion in the YZI Labs portfolio drastically improves a project's visibility and credibility, it does not act as an absolute guarantee for immediate listing on major centralised cryptocurrency exchanges.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.