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Top Smart Contract Platform Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Smart contract platforms are blockchains designed to host decentralised applications (dApps) and self-executing programmable agreements. They enable users to trade, lend, and mint NFTs without relying on centralised intermediaries. The native tokens of these platforms are typically used to pay for network transaction fees (gas) and participate in governance.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,822.98
-0.02%
+0.95%
+1.90%
$ 1.30T
$ 7.00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,916.94
+0.10%
+0.24%
+1.08%
$ 231.05B
$ 78.33K
3
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 603.82
+0.04%
-0.74%
-1.26%
$ 81.30B
$ 15.32K
4
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.0044
+0.10%
-0.23%
-0.84%
$ 62.19B
$ 11.37M
5
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 77.09
+0.01%
+1.01%
+1.55%
$ 44.59B
$ 449.23K
6
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3328
+0.03%
+0.57%
-0.92%
$ 31.54B
$ 19.35M
7
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.52
-0.12%
+0.34%
+5.28%
$ 15.06B
$ 12.88K
8
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.07028
+0.07%
-0.37%
-0.99%
$ 11.96B
$ 54.93M
9
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 513.42
+0.64%
-0.51%
+5.07%
$ 8.52B
$ 2.88K
10
Monero
Monero
XMR
$ 415.47
-0.22%
-0.22%
+4.51%
$ 7.77B
$ 4.82K
11
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1755
-0.74%
+0.17%
-3.79%
$ 6.37B
$ 13.32M
12
Stellar
Stellar
XLM
$ 0.155
+0.06%
-2.21%
-2.70%
$ 5.23B
$ 1.82M
13
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 204.4
-0.10%
-0.83%
-4.45%
$ 4.09B
$ 3.05K
14
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.09104
-0.19%
-0.61%
-9.25%
$ 3.53B
$ 2.71M
15
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.314
0.00%
-1.35%
-2.67%
$ 3.52B
$ 566.09K
16
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 44.41
-0.54%
-0.36%
-1.75%
$ 3.43B
$ 55.59K
17
Hedera
Hedera
HBAR
$ 0.06624
-0.23%
+0.62%
+0.26%
$ 2.87B
$ 1.81M
18
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.375
+0.02%
+0.81%
+0.14%
$ 2.75B
$ 45.25K
19
$ 0.6561
-0.43%
-3.35%
-4.39%
$ 2.64B
$ 2.00M
20
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.644
+0.23%
+0.02%
+0.03%
$ 2.12B
$ 509.09K
21
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 192.29
-0.23%
-2.32%
-4.00%
$ 2.11B
$ 5.91K
22
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.04637
-0.13%
-1.48%
-0.53%
$ 2.09B
$ 2.05M
23
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 98.923
-0.04%
-3.63%
+3.37%
$ 2.08B
$ 1.76K
24
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.13482
-0.03%
+0.13%
+3.20%
$ 1.49B
$ 75.23K
25
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0.4366
-0.16%
-1.65%
-1.02%
$ 1.44B
$ 246.02K
26
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.7504
+0.03%
-1.37%
-5.03%
$ 1.26B
$ 1.65M
27
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.225
-0.31%
-2.59%
+0.41%
$ 1.23B
$ 49.55K
28
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3268
+0.12%
-8.59%
-3.61%
$ 1.11B
$ 2.40M
29
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1.0002
-0.01%
-0.01%
+0.04%
$ 1.00B
$ 73.10K
30
Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic
ETC
$ 6.09
-0.33%
-1.78%
-4.72%
$ 952.07M
$ 8.37K
31
Pi Network
Pi Network
PI
$ 0.08707
+0.09%
-0.19%
-1.39%
$ 937.02M
$ 1.17M
32
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.08161
-0.95%
+4.16%
+9.37%
$ 868.47M
$ 2.81M
33
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.416
+0.64%
-0.14%
+0.43%
$ 724.89M
$ 420.60K
34
Gate
Gate
GT
$ 6.75
+0.45%
+0.01%
+0.45%
$ 719.50M
$ 643.95K
35
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0.025328
-0.41%
-1.37%
-0.91%
$ 697.37M
$ 15.89M
36
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.07793
+0.27%
-1.03%
-1.53%
$ 695.73M
$ 774.37K
37
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08178
+0.38%
-1.53%
-4.75%
$ 632.45M
$ 14.68M
38
XDC Network
XDC Network
XDC
$ 0.02688
-0.19%
-0.44%
+0.15%
$ 551.96M
$ 2.65M
39
$ 0.005899
-0.02%
-0.44%
-1.68%
$ 505.04M
$ 9.85M
40
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.6269
+0.11%
-6.51%
-10.63%
$ 493.61M
$ 3.96M
41
Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain
HASH
$ 0.00842962
+0.05%
+0.04%
+2.69%
$ 477.27M
$ 59.59K
42
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.07561
+0.20%
+0.95%
-3.71%
$ 472.63M
$ 1.52M
43
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0.5295
+0.23%
+1.50%
-6.75%
$ 439.13M
$ 237.48K
44
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 4.058
-0.42%
-1.98%
-10.81%
$ 405.18M
$ 164.84K
45
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 30.13
-0.13%
-1.25%
-1.15%
$ 382.96M
$ 8.19K
46
VeChain
VeChain
VET
$ 0.004434
+0.05%
-0.45%
-3.89%
$ 380.57M
$ 9.39M
47
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 109.12
+15.48%
+14.94%
+16.00%
$ 319.80M
$ 744.04
48
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.10716
-1.96%
-5.49%
+20.59%
$ 305.98M
$ 4.13M
49
BitcoinSV
BitcoinSV
BSV
$ 14.8
+0.48%
-2.57%
+0.75%
$ 296.03M
$ 4.86K
50
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.03909
-0.15%
-2.47%
-3.10%
$ 281.78M
$ 1.40M

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a smart contract platform in the cryptocurrency space?
A smart contract platform is a blockchain specifically designed to host self-executing programmable code. Smart contract platforms allow developers to build decentralised applications without relying on centralised servers.
What is the main utility of smart contract tokens?
Smart contract tokens are utilised to pay for the computing power required to execute smart contracts on the blockchain. Additionally, smart contract tokens are used for staking and network governance.
How do smart contract platforms support the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem?
Smart contract platforms provide the unalterable digital infrastructure for the DeFi ecosystem by automatically enforcing lending, borrowing, and trading rules based purely on code rather than human intermediaries.
What are the security risks associated with smart contract tokens?
The primary security risks of smart contract tokens include underlying code vulnerabilities that can be exploited by hackers, network congestion issues, and severe price drops following smart contract exploits.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Smart Contract Platform sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.