Smart contract platforms are blockchains designed to host decentralised applications (dApps) and self-executing programmable agreements. They enable users to trade, lend, and mint NFTs without relying on centralised intermediaries. The native tokens of these platforms are typically used to pay for network transaction fees (gas) and participate in governance.

Decentralised applications (dApps) use a user-friendly front-end interface to send transaction requests to the underlying smart contract blockchain, which then processes the logic and permanently records the outcome on the ledger.

Smart contract tokens are utilised to pay for the computing power required to execute smart contracts on the blockchain. Additionally, smart contract tokens are used for staking and network governance.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Smart Contract Platform sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.