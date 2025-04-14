What is GEODNET (GEOD)

GEODNET is a web3.0 blockchain-based highly-reliable RTK Network using DePIN principles. RTK (Real-Time Kinematics) enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy as compared to standalone GPS. GEODNET's global RTK Network naturally complements on-device sensors such as Cameras, LiDAR, and IMU's to power AI-based Autonomous Systems.

GEODNET Price Prediction

GEODNET Price History

How to buy GEODNET (GEOD)

GEOD to Local Currencies

GEODNET Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GEODNET What is the price of GEODNET (GEOD) today? The live price of GEODNET (GEOD) is 0.1968 USD . What is the market cap of GEODNET (GEOD)? The current market cap of GEODNET is $ 62.42M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GEOD by its real-time market price of 0.1968 USD . What is the circulating supply of GEODNET (GEOD)? The current circulating supply of GEODNET (GEOD) is 317.16M USD . What was the highest price of GEODNET (GEOD)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of GEODNET (GEOD) is 0.3899 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GEODNET (GEOD)? The 24-hour trading volume of GEODNET (GEOD) is $ 12.27K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

