Deepnets Price Today

The live Deepnets (DNET) price today is $ 0, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current DNET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DNET.

Deepnets currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 44,387, with a circulating supply of 961.64M DNET. During the last 24 hours, DNET traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DNET moved +0.42% in the last hour and +15.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Deepnets (DNET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.39K$ 44.39K $ 44.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.39K$ 44.39K $ 44.39K Circulation Supply 961.64M 961.64M 961.64M Total Supply 961,640,459.364149 961,640,459.364149 961,640,459.364149

The current Market Cap of Deepnets is $ 44.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DNET is 961.64M, with a total supply of 961640459.364149. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.39K.