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Top Analytics Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Analytics sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pyth Network
Pyth Network
PYTH
$ 0.03816
+0.29%
-2.10%
-5.47%
$ 300.51M
$ 5.28M
2
CONFLUX
CONFLUX
CFX
$ 0.04168
-0.07%
-2.22%
+0.02%
$ 218.47M
$ 1.35M
3
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01327
-0.30%
-0.45%
-4.81%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.26M
4
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.37187
-0.18%
-0.55%
-2.45%
$ 123.74M
$ 171.19K
5
SoSoValue
SoSoValue
SOSO
$ 0.3151
-0.41%
-3.49%
-6.61%
$ 107.80M
$ 290.64K
6
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.3435
+1.21%
-7.31%
-29.76%
$ 81.08M
$ 6.62M
7
BAS
BAS
BAS
$ 0.025852
+0.65%
-1.02%
+0.84%
$ 65.09M
$ 2.51M
8
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1716
-0.35%
-4.90%
-14.59%
$ 60.90M
$ 778.26K
9
Numeraire
Numeraire
NMR
$ 7.943
-0.33%
-1.16%
-5.69%
$ 59.40M
$ 7.36K
10
FONQ
FONQ
FONQ
$ 0.064985
-0.65%
-0.00%
+0.69%
$ 45.49M
$ 75.45K
11
Subsquid
Subsquid
SQD
$ 0.04076
+3.06%
+4.58%
-16.57%
$ 42.74M
$ 1.67M
12
LAB
LAB
LAB
$ 0.0806
+1.80%
+2.24%
-29.91%
$ 25.18M
$ 3.85M
13
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.07656
-0.21%
-0.27%
+0.27%
$ 23.43M
$ 1.18M
14
Degen
Degen
DEGEN
$ 0.000895
-0.59%
-6.48%
-24.08%
$ 21.30M
$ 63.81M
15
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.08717
-0.02%
-1.73%
-7.77%
$ 19.57M
$ 712.85K
16
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.019432
+0.02%
-1.49%
-5.24%
$ 18.16M
$ 3.29M
17
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.008234
+0.91%
-0.85%
+3.38%
$ 16.53M
$ 9.56M
18
Sign
Sign
SIGN
$ 0.006541
+0.08%
-3.54%
-1.90%
$ 15.07M
$ 8.27M
19
Bubblemaps
Bubblemaps
BMT
$ 0.01635
+0.32%
+3.04%
-10.39%
$ 10.57M
$ 9.56M
20
Cookie DAO
Cookie DAO
COOKIE
$ 0.010529
-0.05%
-6.71%
-14.83%
$ 8.05M
$ 6.17M
21
DexTools
DexTools
DEXT
$ 0.08658
-9.50%
-0.07%
-11.74%
$ 6.17M
$ 31.02K
22
SUPERFORTUNE
SUPERFORTUNE
GUA
$ 0.0444
+0.96%
+5.81%
-12.58%
$ 5.51M
$ 4.60M
23
BytomDAO
BytomDAO
BTM
$ 0.01047169
0.00%
--
-3.77%
$ 5.24M
$ 1.29K
24
KRYLL
KRYLL
KRL
$ 0.122099
-0.05%
+0.00%
-0.59%
$ 4.91M
$ 6.96K
25
AlphaBlockAI
AlphaBlockAI
ALPHA
$ 0.00302091
-0.51%
+0.00%
-12.55%
$ 3.02M
$ 13.67K
26
League of Traders
League of Traders
LOT
$ 0.005506
-0.02%
-4.19%
-1.15%
$ 2.19M
$ 12.93M
27
Lotos
Lotos
LTS
$ 0.01557759
0.00%
-0.02%
-10.39%
$ 2.07M
$ 15.13K
28
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.001771
0.00%
+4.50%
+0.06%
$ 1.76M
$ 34.97M
29
OneFootball Credits
OneFootball Credits
OFC
$ 0.008499
+1.03%
+5.71%
-3.83%
$ 1.39M
$ 17.37M
30
HashAI
HashAI
HASHAI
$ 1.139E-5
0.00%
-0.80%
-5.79%
$ 966.31K
--
31
QUP Coin
QUP Coin
QUP
$ 0.00042225
-0.11%
+0.01%
-18.38%
$ 844.49K
$ 403.07
32
DappRadar
DappRadar
RADAR
$ 0.00027151
-0.13%
-0.00%
-0.86%
$ 811.30K
$ 98.36
33
ClipX
ClipX
CLIPX
$ 0.00076044
-0.08%
-0.07%
-9.62%
$ 760.47K
$ 59.54K
34
Levva Protocol
Levva Protocol
LVVA
$ 0.00033433
-0.20%
+0.05%
+7.46%
$ 661.99K
$ 764.05K
35
Unibot
Unibot
UNIBOT
$ 0.619479
0.00%
-0.01%
-5.92%
$ 619.48K
$ 1.49K
36
MCNCOIN
MCNCOIN
MCN
$ 0.0503
0.00%
+0.40%
+6.57%
$ 603.60K
$ 371.19K
37
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0.00207136
-0.10%
-0.01%
-3.01%
$ 491.57K
$ 287.48
38
Rawli Analytics
Rawli Analytics
RWAAN
$ 7.221E-5
-0.14%
-0.60%
-1.77%
$ 418.61K
--
39
bitsCrunch Token
bitsCrunch Token
BCUT
$ 0.00054595
-2.03%
-0.03%
-8.55%
$ 416.82K
$ 25.77K
40
Xerberus
Xerberus
XER
$ 0.00138526
+0.24%
--
-0.99%
$ 412.93K
$ 554.10
41
Official Layoff Coin
Official Layoff Coin
LAYOFF
$ 0.00037667
-1.82%
-0.02%
-22.66%
$ 363.77K
$ 31.25K
42
Eduvantage AI
Eduvantage AI
EAI
$ 0.0003383
-0.30%
+0.01%
-6.61%
$ 338.15K
$ 937.02
43
Push Protocol
Push Protocol
PUSH
$ 0.0036414
-0.07%
-0.03%
-6.38%
$ 328.59K
$ 1.66K
44
GraphLinq
GraphLinq
GLQ
$ 0.000953
0.00%
-5.66%
-44.60%
$ 317.22K
$ 56.91M
45
Blocktronics
Blocktronics
BLOCKTRONICS
$ 3.15E-6
0.00%
-1.50%
-9.74%
$ 314.63K
--
46
TrenchBuddy
TrenchBuddy
TRENCH
$ 0.00025668
0.00%
--
-2.93%
$ 246.86K
$ 505.64
47
Buz Economy
Buz Economy
BUZ
$ 0.01634964
-0.04%
-0.00%
-0.65%
$ 245.24K
$ 38.52
48
Faircaster
Faircaster
FAIR
$ 5.02E-6
-0.20%
-2.00%
+4.15%
$ 242.65K
--
49
SmartCredit
SmartCredit
SMARTCREDIT
$ 0.103928
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 214.52K
$ 2.67
50
AgentLISA
AgentLISA
LISA
$ 0.00094674
0.00%
-0.05%
-11.08%
$ 204.71K
$ 1.02K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Analytics tokens and why are they popular?
Analytics tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 110 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.45B.
What is the best-performing Analytics token right now?
Among Analytics tokens tracked on MEXC, HOODER has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 26.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Analytics tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 110 Analytics tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Analytics tokens include PYTH, CFX, GRT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Analytics category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Analytics tokens is approximately $1.45B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Analytics sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.