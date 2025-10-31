Coded for millions (CODED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00006161 $ 0.00006161 $ 0.00006161 24H Low $ 0.00007351 $ 0.00007351 $ 0.00007351 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00006161$ 0.00006161 $ 0.00006161 24H High $ 0.00007351$ 0.00007351 $ 0.00007351 All Time High $ 0.00066969$ 0.00066969 $ 0.00066969 Lowest Price $ 0.00004952$ 0.00004952 $ 0.00004952 Price Change (1H) -1.22% Price Change (1D) -13.68% Price Change (7D) -28.20% Price Change (7D) -28.20%

Coded for millions (CODED) real-time price is $0.00006193. Over the past 24 hours, CODED traded between a low of $ 0.00006161 and a high of $ 0.00007351, showing active market volatility. CODED's all-time high price is $ 0.00066969, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004952.

In terms of short-term performance, CODED has changed by -1.22% over the past hour, -13.68% over 24 hours, and -28.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Coded for millions (CODED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 62.20K$ 62.20K $ 62.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.20K$ 62.20K $ 62.20K Circulation Supply 999.85M 999.85M 999.85M Total Supply 999,848,163.503039 999,848,163.503039 999,848,163.503039

The current Market Cap of Coded for millions is $ 62.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CODED is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999848163.503039. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.20K.