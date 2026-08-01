Clawed Code Price Today

The live Clawed Code (CLAWED) price today is $ 0, with a 2,11% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAWED.

Clawed Code currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11 244,7, with a circulating supply of 859,26M CLAWED. During the last 24 hours, CLAWED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAWED moved 0,00% in the last hour and -4,55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Clawed Code (CLAWED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11,24K$ 11,24K $ 11,24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13,08K$ 13,08K $ 13,08K Circulation Supply 859,26M 859,26M 859,26M Total Supply 999 260 564,342457 999 260 564,342457 999 260 564,342457

The current Market Cap of Clawed Code is $ 11,24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAWED is 859,26M, with a total supply of 999260564.342457. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13,08K.