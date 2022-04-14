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Top AI Meme Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the AI Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,536.61
-0.20%
+0.83%
+0.89%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.59K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,904
-0.16%
-0.16%
+0.37%
$ 229.00B
$ 71.93K
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.37
-0.22%
+0.66%
+0.70%
$ 44.15B
$ 413.63K
4
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 191.89
+0.10%
-1.87%
-3.65%
$ 2.12B
$ 5.44K
5
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR
$ 0.19575
-2.11%
+7.19%
+29.39%
$ 190.69M
$ 964.56K
6
Kaia
Kaia
KAIA
$ 0.02234
+0.49%
-4.22%
-15.38%
$ 142.41M
$ 2.76M
7
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.14294
-0.27%
+0.52%
+8.48%
$ 142.38M
$ 834.49K
8
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06345
+0.48%
-0.46%
-3.32%
$ 125.65M
$ 934.57K
9
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 3.91
-0.41%
-1.41%
-3.13%
$ 71.12M
$ 19.56K
10
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2662
-0.34%
+1.37%
+6.79%
$ 63.50M
$ 396.09K
11
S
S
S
$ 0.02155
+0.61%
-1.46%
-5.98%
$ 62.06M
$ 3.10M
12
Turbo
Turbo
TURBO
$ 0.0007724
-0.12%
-1.00%
-4.32%
$ 53.14M
$ 115.68M
13
Zerebro
Zerebro
ZEREBRO
$ 0.041421
-0.21%
+1.30%
+7.54%
$ 41.61M
$ 2.14M
14
Tutorial
Tutorial
TUT
$ 0.04289
+1.05%
+18.12%
-45.12%
$ 36.33M
$ 67.58M
15
Terra
Terra
LUNA
$ 0.04164
+0.05%
-1.28%
-4.84%
$ 29.49M
$ 2.01M
16
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02006
-0.40%
-0.50%
-3.75%
$ 26.13M
$ 3.38M
17
Pippin
Pippin
PIPPIN
$ 0.017736
-0.36%
+4.32%
+4.43%
$ 17.80M
$ 7.73M
18
Aixbt
Aixbt
AIXBT
$ 0.01733
-0.06%
-1.36%
-1.64%
$ 17.33M
$ 3.81M
19
IQ
IQ
IQ
$ 0.0006
-0.58%
-3.00%
-5.64%
$ 15.73M
$ 104.50M
20
Claude Crab
Claude Crab
CRABAI
$ 0.00154711
0.00%
--
+0.02%
$ 14.70M
$ 3.75
21
Animecoin
Animecoin
ANIME
$ 0.002375
+0.04%
-1.62%
-2.94%
$ 13.15M
$ 20.61M
22
Goatseus Maximus
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT
$ 0.01264
+0.16%
-1.25%
-8.54%
$ 12.63M
$ 4.39M
23
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0.1721
0.00%
-0.46%
-10.08%
$ 12.61M
$ 306.55K
24
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001653
-0.18%
-0.78%
-1.37%
$ 12.53M
$ 35.73B
25
Griffain.com
Griffain.com
GRIFFAIN
$ 0.012084
+0.01%
-0.18%
+5.05%
$ 12.07M
$ 5.91M
26
tokenbot
tokenbot
CLANKER
$ 12.14
-0.49%
-3.64%
-2.40%
$ 12.01M
$ 5.56K
27
Bitchemical Token
Bitchemical Token
BCHEM
$ 0.01351367
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.48M
$ 10.00
28
AriaAI
AriaAI
ARIA
$ 0.03282
-0.49%
-2.63%
-2.89%
$ 11.18M
$ 1.87M
29
$ 0.01475
-0.41%
-3.86%
-1.47%
$ 10.47M
$ 3.57M
30
CorgiAI
CorgiAI
CORGIAI
$ 2.68E-5
0.00%
-1.50%
-0.92%
$ 9.68M
--
31
The AI Prophecy
The AI Prophecy
ACT
$ 0.010258
-0.44%
+2.19%
-2.76%
$ 9.59M
$ 6.24M
32
PYTHIA
PYTHIA
PYTHIA
$ 0.00871096
-0.14%
+0.02%
-0.45%
$ 8.69M
$ 13.90K
33
Limitless
Limitless
LMTS
$ 0.06115
+0.25%
-0.65%
-1.19%
$ 8.06M
$ 907.01K
34
AI COMPANIONS
AI COMPANIONS
AIC
$ 0.010313
+0.40%
-2.69%
-14.31%
$ 7.65M
$ 5.50M
35
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.006168
+0.52%
-0.76%
+37.81%
$ 6.13M
$ 14.08M
36
Delysium
Delysium
AGI
$ 0.002382
+0.17%
-4.30%
-13.41%
$ 4.78M
$ 24.76M
37
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3454
-0.03%
-1.60%
-4.30%
$ 4.67M
$ 155.66K
38
GROK
GROK
GROK
$ 0.00058
-0.17%
+1.67%
+2.29%
$ 3.61M
$ 99.49M
39
Harvest Finance
Harvest Finance
FARM
$ 5.108
-0.62%
-0.72%
+0.18%
$ 3.42M
$ 11.08K
40
KiraKuru
KiraKuru
KRA
$ 0.00266648
-0.16%
+0.01%
+0.90%
$ 2.66M
$ 6.24
41
DebtReliefBot
DebtReliefBot
DRB
$ 2.664E-5
-2.09%
-5.50%
-11.50%
$ 2.66M
--
42
Wen
Wen
WEN
$ 0.000003056
+2.65%
+3.21%
-12.99%
$ 2.17M
$ 21.79B
43
Zen AI
Zen AI
ZAI
$ 0.00067145
0.00%
--
+0.16%
$ 2.05M
$ 1.19
44
BORGY
BORGY
$BORGY
$ 2.68E-5
-0.07%
+2.60%
-0.41%
$ 2.05M
--
45
Forest Protocol
Forest Protocol
FOREST
$ 0.01828
-0.05%
-3.38%
-8.37%
$ 2.04M
$ 2.48M
46
Moby AI
Moby AI
MOBY
$ 0.00177846
-0.56%
+0.01%
-2.72%
$ 1.78M
$ 169.91K
47
B-Lucky
B-Lucky
LUCKY
$ 0.001775
+0.23%
+1.43%
-8.66%
$ 1.77M
$ 8.56M
48
KiboShib
KiboShib
KIBSHI
$ 1.64E-6
0.00%
-4.10%
-11.35%
$ 1.64M
--
49
AIDOGE
AIDOGE
AIDOGE
$ 0.000000000009259
+0.30%
-2.21%
-6.68%
$ 1.61M
$ 5,934.91T
50
Yunai by Virtuals
Yunai by Virtuals
YUNAI
$ 0.00150739
+0.04%
--
+1.30%
$ 1.51M
$ 48.42

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AI Meme tokens and why are they popular?
AI Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 230 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1562.08B.
What is the best-performing AI Meme token right now?
Among AI Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, VALENTINE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 46.90% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many AI Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 230 AI Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular AI Meme tokens include BTC, ETH, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the AI Meme category?
The combined market capitalisation of all AI Meme tokens is approximately $1562.08B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.