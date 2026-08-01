Chibification Price Today

The live Chibification (CHIBI) price today is $ 0, with a 15.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHIBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHIBI.

Chibification currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 38,581, with a circulating supply of 999.74M CHIBI. During the last 24 hours, CHIBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00131443, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHIBI moved +0.01% in the last hour and -19.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Chibification (CHIBI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.58K$ 38.58K $ 38.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.58K$ 38.58K $ 38.58K Circulation Supply 999.74M 999.74M 999.74M Total Supply 999,742,044.047308 999,742,044.047308 999,742,044.047308

The current Market Cap of Chibification is $ 38.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHIBI is 999.74M, with a total supply of 999742044.047308. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.58K.