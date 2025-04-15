AlphPad Price (APAD)
The live price of AlphPad (APAD) today is 0.00436514 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 375.84K USD. APAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AlphPad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AlphPad price change within the day is -1.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 86.10M USD
During today, the price change of AlphPad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AlphPad to USD was $ -0.0000478899.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AlphPad to USD was $ -0.0028282479.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AlphPad to USD was $ -0.02778401569817986.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.91%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000478899
|-1.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0028282479
|-64.79%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02778401569817986
|-86.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of AlphPad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-1.91%
+20.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AlphPad is a decentralized launchpad built on the Alephium blockchain, designed to facilitate IDOs for projects within the Alephium ecosystem. It enables projects to conduct secure and transparent token launches, providing a structured environment for both developers and investors. The platform features a tiered system that allocates token sale opportunities based on the amount of AlphPad’s native token, $APAD, locked by users. This system is designed to accommodate varying levels of investment, ensuring fair participation across different investor categories. AlphPad also integrates with other key projects in the Alephium ecosystem, offering seamless collaboration and interoperability. The platform is intended to help projects raise capital efficiently while offering investors a reliable method of participating in early-stage opportunities within the Alephium network. AlphPad continues to evolve, regularly updating its smart contract infrastructure and user interface to meet the growing demands of the blockchain industry. The platform is committed to providing a secure, user-friendly experience that empowers both developers and investors.
