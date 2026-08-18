LAB Price Today

The live LAB (LAB) price today is ￡ 0.07993, with a 1.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.07993 per LAB.

LAB currently ranks #202 by market capitalisation at ￡ 24.77M, with a circulating supply of 309.95M LAB. During the last 24 hours, LAB traded between ￡ 0.07612 (low) and ￡ 0.08815 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 19.86962556283860609, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0542537041825360148.

In short-term performance, LAB moved -0.40% in the last hour and -28.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 331.99K.

LAB (LAB) Market Information

Rank No.202 Market Cap ￡ 24.77M￡ 24.77M ￡ 24.77M Volume (24H) ￡ 331.99K￡ 331.99K ￡ 331.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 79.93M￡ 79.93M ￡ 79.93M Circulation Supply 309.95M 309.95M 309.95M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 30.99% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of LAB is ￡ 24.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 331.99K. The circulating supply of LAB is 309.95M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 79.93M.