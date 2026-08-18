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The live LAB price today is 0.07993 GBP.LAB market cap is 24,774,489.7369 GBP. Track real-time LAB to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live LAB price today is 0.07993 GBP.LAB market cap is 24,774,489.7369 GBP. Track real-time LAB to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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LAB Price(LAB)

1 LAB to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0583635
￡0.0583635￡0.0583635
-1.21%1D
GBP
LAB (LAB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:41:13 (UTC+8)

LAB Price Today

The live LAB (LAB) price today is ￡ 0.07993, with a 1.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.07993 per LAB.

LAB currently ranks #202 by market capitalisation at ￡ 24.77M, with a circulating supply of 309.95M LAB. During the last 24 hours, LAB traded between ￡ 0.07612 (low) and ￡ 0.08815 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 19.86962556283860609, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0542537041825360148.

In short-term performance, LAB moved -0.40% in the last hour and -28.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 331.99K.

LAB (LAB) Market Information

No.202

￡ 24.77M
￡ 24.77M￡ 24.77M

￡ 331.99K
￡ 331.99K￡ 331.99K

￡ 79.93M
￡ 79.93M￡ 79.93M

309.95M
309.95M 309.95M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

30.99%

BSC

The current Market Cap of LAB is ￡ 24.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 331.99K. The circulating supply of LAB is 309.95M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 79.93M.

LAB Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.07612
￡ 0.07612￡ 0.07612
24H Low
￡ 0.08815
￡ 0.08815￡ 0.08815
24H High

￡ 0.07612
￡ 0.07612￡ 0.07612

￡ 0.08815
￡ 0.08815￡ 0.08815

￡ 19.86962556283860609
￡ 19.86962556283860609￡ 19.86962556283860609

￡ 0.0542537041825360148
￡ 0.0542537041825360148￡ 0.0542537041825360148

-0.40%

-1.21%

-28.91%

-28.91%

LAB (LAB) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of LAB for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0007148-1.21%
30 Days￡ -0.09216-53.56%
60 Days￡ -15.53781-99.49%
90 Days￡ -4.07417-98.08%
LAB Price Change Today

Today, LAB recorded a change of ￡ -0.0007148 (-1.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LAB 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.09216 (-53.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LAB 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LAB saw a change of ￡ -15.53781 (-99.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LAB 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -4.07417 (-98.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of LAB (LAB)?

Check out the LAB Price History page now.

Analysis for LAB

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate LAB recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

LAB market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the LAB market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

LAB_USDT is trading at the 0.08021 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned between the S1 support and the central pivot, placing it in the lower half of the pivot zone. Both the MA group and EMA group are aligned in a "7 buy, 0 neutral, 0 sell" configuration, indicating that the moving average system suggests a short-term bullish bias. Currently, the price has some room above the upper pivot at 0.0822, while the lower S1 pivot at 0.0807 serves as a nearby reference point. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging upward. The RSI remains in a neutral range, without reaching overbought or oversold extremes. The KDJ and StochRSI values require confirmation, which will depend on subsequent candlestick closes to verify the sustainability of the current momentum. The Bollinger Bands' channel status is still uncertain, and further observation is needed to determine whether volatility is contracting or expanding. Short-term momentum appears concentrated around the bullish alignment of the moving averages, providing upward pressure. However, the neutral RSI reading suggests that speculative buying enthusiasm has not yet fully ignited. At the current price level, long and short positions appear temporarily balanced, and the directional consistency of the fast and slow indicators still requires additional confirmation. On the upside, the nearest key resistance lies at the S1 pivot level of 0.0807, approximately 0.6% away from the current price. The central pivot resistance sits at 0.0822, roughly 2.5% above the current price. The R1 resistance level at 0.0838 represents a more distant target, about 4.5% higher than the present price. Meanwhile, the lower support level, S2, is located at 0.0791, approximately 1.4% below the current price.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence LAB's prices?

LAB token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and adoption of LAB protocol services
2. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and Bitcoin correlation
3. Token utility and staking rewards within the ecosystem
4. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
5. Development progress and partnership announcements
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi projects
7. Competitor performance in similar blockchain sectors
8. Token supply mechanics and burn/mint rates

Why do people want to know LAB's price today?

People want to know LAB token price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing, investment analysis, and tracking profit/loss. Real-time pricing helps traders identify entry/exit points, assess market volatility, and make informed buy/sell choices.

Price Prediction for LAB

LAB (LAB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LAB in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LAB (LAB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LAB could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price LAB will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LAB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LAB Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest LAB in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with LAB? Buying LAB is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy LAB. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your LAB (LAB) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and LAB will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy LAB (LAB) Guide

What can you do with LAB

Owning LAB allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying LAB (LAB) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is LAB (LAB)

LAB is a multi-chain trading infrastructure that lets anyone trade, deploy, and analyze tokens with unmatched speed, precision, and control.

LAB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LAB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official LAB Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AnalyticsBinance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LAB

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:41:13 (UTC+8)

LAB (LAB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about LAB

LAB USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LAB with leverage. Explore LAB USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade LAB (LAB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live LAB price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LAB/USDT
￡0.0580861
￡0.0580861￡0.0580861
-1.47%
4.18M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LAB-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

LAB
LAB
GBP
GBP

1 LAB = 0.0583489 GBP