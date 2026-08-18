LAB Price(LAB)
The live LAB (LAB) price today is ￡ 0.07993, with a 1.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.07993 per LAB.
LAB currently ranks #202 by market capitalisation at ￡ 24.77M, with a circulating supply of 309.95M LAB. During the last 24 hours, LAB traded between ￡ 0.07612 (low) and ￡ 0.08815 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 19.86962556283860609, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0542537041825360148.
In short-term performance, LAB moved -0.40% in the last hour and -28.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 331.99K.
No.202
30.99%
BSC
The current Market Cap of LAB is ￡ 24.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 331.99K. The circulating supply of LAB is 309.95M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 79.93M.
-0.40%
-1.21%
-28.91%
-28.91%
Track the price changes of LAB for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0007148
|-1.21%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.09216
|-53.56%
|60 Days
|￡ -15.53781
|-99.49%
|90 Days
|￡ -4.07417
|-98.08%
Today, LAB recorded a change of ￡ -0.0007148 (-1.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.09216 (-53.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, LAB saw a change of ￡ -15.53781 (-99.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -4.07417 (-98.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of LAB (LAB)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate LAB recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the LAB market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
LAB_USDT is trading at the 0.08021 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned between the S1 support and the central pivot, placing it in the lower half of the pivot zone. Both the MA group and EMA group are aligned in a "7 buy, 0 neutral, 0 sell" configuration, indicating that the moving average system suggests a short-term bullish bias. Currently, the price has some room above the upper pivot at 0.0822, while the lower S1 pivot at 0.0807 serves as a nearby reference point. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging upward. The RSI remains in a neutral range, without reaching overbought or oversold extremes. The KDJ and StochRSI values require confirmation, which will depend on subsequent candlestick closes to verify the sustainability of the current momentum. The Bollinger Bands' channel status is still uncertain, and further observation is needed to determine whether volatility is contracting or expanding. Short-term momentum appears concentrated around the bullish alignment of the moving averages, providing upward pressure. However, the neutral RSI reading suggests that speculative buying enthusiasm has not yet fully ignited. At the current price level, long and short positions appear temporarily balanced, and the directional consistency of the fast and slow indicators still requires additional confirmation. On the upside, the nearest key resistance lies at the S1 pivot level of 0.0807, approximately 0.6% away from the current price. The central pivot resistance sits at 0.0822, roughly 2.5% above the current price. The R1 resistance level at 0.0838 represents a more distant target, about 4.5% higher than the present price. Meanwhile, the lower support level, S2, is located at 0.0791, approximately 1.4% below the current price.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of LAB could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of LAB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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