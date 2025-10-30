The live PhyChain price today is 2.654 USD. Track real-time PHYCHAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PHYCHAIN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live PhyChain price today is 2.654 USD. Track real-time PHYCHAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PHYCHAIN price trend easily at MEXC now.

PhyChain Price(PHYCHAIN)

1 PHYCHAIN to USD Live Price:

$2.654
-3.17%1D
USD
PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:42:05 (UTC+8)

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.524
24H Low
$ 2.78
24H High

$ 2.524
$ 2.78
--
--
-1.16%

-3.17%

-11.48%

-11.48%

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) real-time price is $ 2.654. Over the past 24 hours, PHYCHAIN traded between a low of $ 2.524 and a high of $ 2.78, showing active market volatility. PHYCHAIN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, PHYCHAIN has changed by -1.16% over the past hour, -3.17% over 24 hours, and -11.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Market Information

--
$ 88.81K
$ 5.31B
--
2,000,000,000
BSC

The current Market Cap of PhyChain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.81K. The circulating supply of PHYCHAIN is --, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.31B.

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of PhyChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.08689-3.17%
30 Days$ -0.085-3.11%
60 Days$ +1.37+106.69%
90 Days$ +1.039+64.33%
PhyChain Price Change Today

Today, PHYCHAIN recorded a change of $ -0.08689 (-3.17%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PhyChain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.085 (-3.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PhyChain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PHYCHAIN saw a change of $ +1.37 (+106.69%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PhyChain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.039 (+64.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of PhyChain (PHYCHAIN)?

Check out the PhyChain Price History page now.

What is PhyChain (PHYCHAIN)

PhyChain is the world's first innovative platform based on DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and distributed computing power technology. We are committed to unlocking the potential of billions of idle devices, building a fair and sustainable decentralized computing power network, and providing robust support for the future digital economy.

PhyChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PhyChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PHYCHAIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PhyChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PhyChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PhyChain Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PhyChain.

Check the PhyChain price prediction now!

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHYCHAIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PhyChain (PHYCHAIN)

Looking for how to buy PhyChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PhyChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PhyChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PhyChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PhyChain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PhyChain

How much is PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) worth today?
The live PHYCHAIN price in USD is 2.654 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PHYCHAIN to USD price?
The current price of PHYCHAIN to USD is $ 2.654. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PhyChain?
The market cap for PHYCHAIN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PHYCHAIN?
The circulating supply of PHYCHAIN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PHYCHAIN?
PHYCHAIN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PHYCHAIN?
PHYCHAIN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of PHYCHAIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PHYCHAIN is $ 88.81K USD.
Will PHYCHAIN go higher this year?
PHYCHAIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PHYCHAIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:42:05 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

